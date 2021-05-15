Nearly a month after a resignation was announced from the Wharton Beautification Commission, the vacancy has still not been filled amid concerns from one former member that the entity has done little for the community.
Gloria D. Smith turned in her resignation letter last month to Krystal Hasselmeier, assistant to Community Development Director Gwyn Teves.
“I have given at least three years to this commission and I feel like we have not gotten anything accomplished,” Smith said. “I put time and effort in to help beautify our city, however, this commission has consistently lacked committed members and had all over the place leadership.”
Her last beautification commission meeting was last month when she took part via Zoom. However, there were communication problems with the Zoom video and members and city staff couldn’t understand Smith sometimes.
Devory Francis also resigned Feb. 22.
Francis said due to her work schedule, she would no longer be able to fulfill her duties as a beautification commission member.
Hasselmeier said changes to the beautification commission as of March included two resignations, and in accordance with bylaws, two positions were vacated due to three consecutive meeting absences. Debbie Newlin and Tammie Janik filled the vacancies and were in attendance for the May meeting Wednesday.
The beautification commission has met three consecutive months, but before the March meeting, it had been over half a year since members last met on July 27, 2020.
The Wharton City Council, which approves appointments, last month accepted the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s lone recommendation to appoint Debbie Folks, and Adrayelle Watson’s application to fill two more vacancies.
Steven Roberts is a senior commission member, but was absent for the May meeting. Janik presided during the meeting in Roberts’ absence.
Janik said it is important for residents to take an interest in their city and the commission is a gateway to have them, and youth, be involved in some capacity to beautify their city.
The commission is working with city staff to create a “Keep Wharton Beautiful” Facebook page, and tentatively have scheduled the Fall Clean Sweep Sept. 18 morning.
