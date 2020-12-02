Wharton County residents didn’t experience a burn ban for very long after many were warned days ahead that it would begin on Thursday, Nov. 26. It was lifted on Saturday, Nov. 28 due to heavy rains that fell across most of the county.
The WC Office of Emergency Management (OEM), which issued the ban last week, reported the Keetch-Byram Drought Index dropped considerably.
The KBDI value went from 543 to 303.
There were two days in as many weeks that the OEM announced no burns, but that was due to winds being in excess of state limits for safe burning. But the rain that was forecast before the ban went into place resulted in East Bernard coming in with the most precipitation.
Weekend rainfall totals per the Lower Colorado River Hydromet saw East Bernard receive 8.37 inches of rain, Wharton 4.14 inches, El Campo 3.71 inches, Glen Flora 3.45 inches, and Lane City 3.43 inches.
The OEM said heavy rainfall in the San Bernard River watershed caused street flooding near Hungerford (CR 215) and in the El Lobo area.
The forecast this week doesn’t call for major rain, but continued cold weather is.
Steven Johnson, who is the coordinator for the City of Wharton’s OEM, said temperatures had been forecast to fall below freezing on Monday, Nov. 30.
On Wednesday, there is 40 percent chance of showers, with a high near 65. Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Why burn ban was called
Going back to Sunday, Nov. 22, OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland had said the KBDI value for Wharton County was 523. The area that registered the most moisture had a 422 KBDI reading, and the driest was 570.
The following day, the KBDI value was 528.
WC officials take that average and then decide. Once it goes above 500 KBDI, a ban is called, but not before county residents are forewarned through the news media like the Journal-Spectator or radio.
When the OEM announced on Nov. 22 that KBDI value was 523, it also said the burn ban would not go into effect until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 26.
When the announcement was made last weekend, Kirkland said the ban would remain in effect until the average KBDI value for Wharton dropped below 500. This occurred within days.
When a burn ban is on, the OEM reviews weather and drought conditions every Monday and changes in status are distributed to all law enforcement, fire departments, county precinct offices and media outlets.
Back on Monday, Nov. 16, the average KBDI value for Wharton County was 498, ranging from 388 (wettest) to 549 (driest). Despite only two points below 500, a burn ban did not go into effect that week.
During the middle of last month, among the counties that had registered a 500 KBDI value or above were Colorado 505, Fort Bend 506, Jackson 537, Lavaca 573 and Matagorda 571.
