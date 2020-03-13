The City of Wharton announced that Georgia Mae’s Good Eats will be the first business to be operating for the inaugural “Food Truck Monday” lunch series installment.
The lunch will begin Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a press release from the city.
“Tables and chairs will be provided on site for those who would like to stay and eat,” the city said through the press release.
Lunch dates will feature a rotating variety of food trucks, with one truck per scheduled date.
This decision comes a few weeks after the Wharton City Council unanimously approved this during a meeting. The city staff presented the idea to elected officials as an action item and council proceeded with its decision to have the event at Guffey Park, near downtown Wharton.
This will begin as a lunchtime event, but according to the city staff it is looking at other options, ideas that were presented to the council last month.
“The city hopes that nights and weekend opportunities will become available in the future, but can’t do it without our community’s support,” the press release said. “Scheduled food trucks and their menus will be announced on the new ‘City of Wharton – Community Development Department’ Facebook page.”
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a food truck partner for this event, contact Krystal Hasselmeier, with the city’s Community Development Department at KHasselmeier@cityofwharton.com or by phone at 979-532-2491, extension 239.
Permitting and city code information is available through Claudia Velasquez, with the city’s Code Enforcement Department at CVelasquez@cityofwharton.com or by phone at 979532-2491, ext. 232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.