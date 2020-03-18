To help Wharton County residents know what their options were for groceries, meals (pickup or delivery), supplies, etc., the Wharton Journal-Spectator encouraged businesses to comment their menus, pricing sheets, business hours, etc. on the WJ-S Facebook page.
Many did so on a thread created Monday, March 16 through a photo, or comment.
As the week began, residents were sad to see that stores like H-E-B and Walmart continued to be without toilet paper, milk, and bread upon opening their stores at 8 a.m. and 6 a.m., respectively.
The Circle K Valero stores did have milk and bread at the same hours.
Asked if he minded paying more for milk at the Richmond location, Curt Wallace said, “I’ve been without milk and bread for three days. No, I do not mind paying $4 more for something my kids and I enjoy eating and drinking. It makes you think how we take things for granted in our lives.”
