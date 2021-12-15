Boling FFA competes at 2021 State Leadership Development Contest

Two teams from the Boling FFA Chapter competed at the State Leadership Development Event Contest in Huntsville at Sam Houston State University on Dec. 3-4.
Students began the statewide-tournament, which focuses on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization. The teams qualified for the state competition by finishing first, second or third in one of the state’s 66 district competitions and first or second at the Area XI LDE Contest.
The results are as follows: FFA Broadcasting (radio) placed 6th overall.Team members included Camille Burns, Kade Sweat, and Emma Jones. The Senior Agricultural Quiz placed 6th in the state. Team members consisted of Franklin Gavranovic (second high individual), Ernest Barron, Victoria Kalmus, and Karli Joyce.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA associations with a membership of more than 130,000 active FFA members. FFA programs teach skills in leadership, career development and personal growth. FFA gives students the opportunity to practically apply classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions.
