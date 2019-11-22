Temperatures this week were warm enough that residents didn’t required sweaters and/or jackets, but that will change this weekend, and it began on Friday, Nov. 22.
According the Office of Emergency Management for the City of Wharton, a “cool front” approached our area Friday afternoon before 6 p.m.
There was a 50 percent chance of rain, but accumulations were going to be less than a quarter of an inch.
OEM Coordinator Stephen Johnson said the lows Saturday were forecast in the upper 50s and highs in upper 60s.
Clear and sunny skies expected through the weekend into next week, he reported.
Could get into the high 70s next Monday.
