Wharton is included in the Texas Pecan Growers Association’s fourth annual Holiday Pecan Trail, one of 24 stops for those who are interested in traveling the state in search of these smooth brown nuts.

Atkinson Pecan, located at 5993 FM 1301, in Wharton, is part of the pecan trail. 

Established in 1962, Atkinson Pecan has decades of domestic and export experience based from Wharton County.

The business website is atkinsonpecan.com. Phone number is 979-532-3540.

Owner Mark Atkinson said the company specializes in shelled and inshell pecans with emphasis on quality.

Those who stop during the trail, Atkinson said, can expect treats they can purchase that include a variety of trays, candied pecans, jellies, and honey. 

“They reached out to us if we wanted to be part of the trail, and we’re really excited about it. It’s going to be good to be a part of it,” Atkinson said.

Erin Diserens, with the Texas Pecan Growers Association, said the organization assists travelers to find farm fresh pecans by providing a trail map, which includes stops in Oklahoma and Louisiana this year.

“There are many specialty retail stores selling pecans. Whether you are looking to find a store close to home or during your holiday travels, you can use the Holiday Pecan Trail map to find pecans, gifts, and other holiday treats,” Diserens said. 

She said pecans are full of nutrients, and to remain edible, they must be stored in a freezer.

“After the success of the past years Holiday Pecan Trail, it has returned with even more retailers than before,” she added.

To view this map, visit https://tpga.org/holiday-trail-map/

The Holiday Pecan Trail map will also be featured in the November issue of Pecan South Magazine.

Nelson Pecan Farm

2991 FM 444, Inez, TX, USA

361-575-3146

Buddy’s Pecans

14329 U.S. 290, Stonewall, TX, USA

https://www.buddyspecans.com/

830-644-2345

Howland Pecan

2150 South Church Street, Paris, TX, USA

https://howlandpecan.com/

903-784-3303

Atkinson Pecan

5993 Farm to Market Road 1301, Wharton, TX, USA

http://atkinsonpecan.com/

979-532-3540

Sorrells Farms

409 East Central Avenue, Comanche, TX, USA

https://www.sorrellsfarms.com/

325-356-3616

Crabtree Pecan Shoppe

2904 Woodlawn Boulevard, Denison, TX, USA

903-463-1702

K2 Farms

617 Averett Road, Kennedale, TX, USA

https://pickyourownpecans.com/

817-798-5550

Abilene Pecan

449 East South 11th Street, Abilene, TX, USA

https://abilenepecan.com/

325-370-1022

B & D Pecans

9659 U.S. Hwy 190, Lometa, TX, USA

512-752-3362

Golden Farms Pecan Orchards

9970 County Road 175, Celina, TX, USA

214-425-8230

W W Farm

2881 FM 466, Seguin, TX, USA

Erickson Pecans

560 Coyote Trail, Hutto, TX, USA

https://www.ericksonpecans.com/

512-759-5217

Millican Pecan Company

199 C R 100, San Saba, TX, USA

https://millicanpecan.com/

1-866-484-6358

Potter County Store

715 Highway 77, Schulenburg, TX, USA

https://www.pottercountrystore.com/

1-877-743-2660

Izzo Pecan Farms, LLC

518 Main Street, Calvert, TX, USA

https://izzopecanfarms.com/

832-483-1182

PECANS.com

1020 West Front Street, Goldthwaite, TX, USA

https://www.pecans.com/

1-800-473-2267

Stockdale Pecan Orchard & Farmers Market

104 Hwy 123, Stockdale, TX, USA

Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Co.

2626 State Hwy 71, Cedar Creek, TX, USA

https://www.berdollpecanfarm.com/

1-800-518-3870

Miller Pecan Company

21853 U.S. 69, Afton, OK, USA

https://www.millerpecancompany.com/

918-257-6887

Hauani Creek Pecans

From I-35 near Ardmore, take Hwy 70 east for 15.8 miles; turn right (south) onto Bethel Rd.; go south on Bethel for 2.3 miles and turn right (west) onto Savage Rd.; continue west on Savage for 1.4 miles to the store

21995 Savage Road, Madill, OK 73446, USA

http://pecansnow.webfactional.com/

877-688-3276

Swift River Pecans LLC

9975 San Marcos Highway, Lockhart, TX, USA

https://www.swiftriverpecans.com/

512-212-0778

Patriot Pecans

15101 North Loop Rd Fabens, TX

https://patriotpecans.com/

915-525-8874

Foster Crossing Pecans

1303 West Foster Crossing Road, Anna, TX, USA

http://www.fostercrossingpecans.com/

214-458-4107

Palestine Texas Pecans

3401 AN CR 2101 Palestine TX 75801

https://www.palestinetexaspecans.com/Default.asp

903-480-5451

Kinloch Plantation Products

1304 Cornell St, Winnsboro, LA, USA

http://www.pecanoil.com/

