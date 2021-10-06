Wharton is included in the Texas Pecan Growers Association’s fourth annual Holiday Pecan Trail, one of 24 stops for those who are interested in traveling the state in search of these smooth brown nuts.
Atkinson Pecan, located at 5993 FM 1301, in Wharton, is part of the pecan trail.
Established in 1962, Atkinson Pecan has decades of domestic and export experience based from Wharton County.
The business website is atkinsonpecan.com. Phone number is 979-532-3540.
Owner Mark Atkinson said the company specializes in shelled and inshell pecans with emphasis on quality.
Those who stop during the trail, Atkinson said, can expect treats they can purchase that include a variety of trays, candied pecans, jellies, and honey.
“They reached out to us if we wanted to be part of the trail, and we’re really excited about it. It’s going to be good to be a part of it,” Atkinson said.
Erin Diserens, with the Texas Pecan Growers Association, said the organization assists travelers to find farm fresh pecans by providing a trail map, which includes stops in Oklahoma and Louisiana this year.
“There are many specialty retail stores selling pecans. Whether you are looking to find a store close to home or during your holiday travels, you can use the Holiday Pecan Trail map to find pecans, gifts, and other holiday treats,” Diserens said.
She said pecans are full of nutrients, and to remain edible, they must be stored in a freezer.
“After the success of the past years Holiday Pecan Trail, it has returned with even more retailers than before,” she added.
To view this map, visit https://tpga.org/holiday-trail-map/.
The Holiday Pecan Trail map will also be featured in the November issue of Pecan South Magazine.
