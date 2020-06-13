Jill Hensley’s friends and family surprised her with a welcome home parade when she returned from the hospital where she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
As a seven-year-old girl, Hensley loves to make plans for the future. She loves planning to eat pizza, go to Target and watch movies with her family, including mother, Roxanne, and sister, Haidyn.
What Jill didn’t plan on is her life changing drastically because of a diagnosis.
In 2017, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in her bone marrow. The diagnosis was unexpected for the former Sivells Elementary School student.
Right away, Hensley was admitted to Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment. Since then, she has undergone two and a half years of chemotherapy.
For about a year, Roxanne accompanied her daughter in the commute to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where Jill underwent chemotherapy sessions. The doctors considered Jill to be low risk and didn’t anticipate her cancer returning after she went into remission.
In April, Jill had to be readmitted to the hospital, due to a relapse. Jill then had to undergo an extensive chemotherapy treatment, where she spent 38 days in the hospital, Roxanne said.
“The doctors were just as much in shock as I was,” Roxanne said. “Jill took it very hard. She was looking forward to summer. She was looking forward to going swimming. She was free.”
After finishing her chemotherapy session, Jill was given the green light to go home. Little did she know the surprise awaiting to honor her.
Friends and family coordinated a welcome home parade on Friday, June 12 to celebrate Jill and her strength.
Members from the community, as well as the Wharton Police Department and Wharton Volunteer Fire Department, were present to show their support and care.
Wharton PD provide escort for the vehicles that nearly topped 20, including first responders.
The parade began at Third Street near the Wharton Independent School District bus barn, and ended at Olive Street.
People decorated their cars with balloons and pink streamers. Signs were made that read “Stronger than cancer and “#JillStrong.”
“I did not stop praying. I prayed for a miracle,” Roxanne said. “The doctors were in shock with how fast Jill recovered.”
Roxanne and Jill are glad to be back home in Wharton. Jill will still undergo treatment but nothing will keep her down.
“Without faith, we’re at a loss,” Roxanne said. “I have to remember that God is the healer and it’s in His hands.”
