SHARE volunteers met late last month to discuss preparation for opening to serve its clients once again.
According to the organization, plans call for a Thursday, Dec. 3 opening. It would be the first time it has opened since March when the City of Wharton and Wharton County were declared a disaster area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration is still intact.
According to SHARE, hours would be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be strict guidelines due to COVID-19.
In an e-mail to the Journal-Spectator, Margie Dornak said on arrival visitors would be given a number, have a temperature check and wait their turn.
“SHARE will interview individuals on a first come, first served basis,” Dornak said. “Two people will be interviewed at a time inside the building. Others will wait their turn outside or in their cars.”
SHARE will require a mask covering. In the event a person does not have a mask, the person will be provided one as well as gloves and hand sanitizer, as needed.
Clothing will be available. Only two people at a time will be allowed to look at clothing and there will be a 10-minute time limit.
“Once your interview is complete, the volunteers will begin work on your food order,” Dornak said. “You must drive thru the alley entering on Burleson Street.”
Financial assistance will be available as well.
