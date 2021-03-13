Wharton High School had brief internet and phone service interruption due to a fiber issue Wednesday morning, the Wharton Independent School District announced as instruction began. Sparklight assisted Wharton ISD Technology Director Heath Roddy to resolve the issue within an hour.
WISD said its three other campuses were not affected.
The delay came the same day WISD began to collect Chromebooks, chargers, cases and sleeves, and also MiFi and charging cords and blocks for face-to-face students before Spring Break next week.
Attendance incentive
Wharton ISD will return for education instruction Monday, March 22 following the Spring Break between March 15-19.
According to Wharton ISD, there is an attendance incentive. Each grade has a goal of 98 percent attendance every day. If a grade level achieves this Monday through Thursday, students can wear hats on Friday.
Students would be notified Thursday if their grade level earned the incentive.
Teacher of the Year finalists
Wharton ISD this week announced the elementary and secondary school Teacher of the Year finalists for its district.
The finalist for elementary school is Tammy Wishert. The finalist for secondary is Kevin Hawk
WISD said these teachers will now be in the Region 3 competition.
“They are both incredible educators and we are so proud of the dedication and passion they have for our students,” Wharton ISD said.
