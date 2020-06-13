If you follow along to a song by the late Marvin Gaye entitled, “What’s Going On,” there are eerie similarities to the events of today, not only as they affect our country and state, but Wharton County, too.
The song about a plea for peace was released in 1971, amid the Vietnam War and anti-war protests and police brutality in America.
Some of the lyrics throughout the song are as follows: “For only love can conquer hate. You know we’ve got to find a way. Picket lines and picket signs. Don’t punish me with brutality. Everybody thinks we’re wrong, oh, but who are they to judge us. Tell me what’s going on.”
Six months into 2020, the major events that have affected residents – young and old – are the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the country’s shutdown, and renewed claims of social injustice.
The coronavirus forced many to practice social distancing and stay at home for weeks, orders that were handed down by President Donald Trump, followed by Gov. Greg Abbott. It led to the closure of schools in East Bernard, Boling, Wharton and all private schools, forcing students and teachers to communicate online. District and school administrators needed to respond to continue some semblance of education going, paving the way for parents and guardians to inspire their children to take in their studies.
Nursing homes were closed, leading to many relatives not being able to see their loved ones for months due to COVID-19, although “parades” and visits through glass windows were permitted. Many senior citizens here and across the state died while in nursing homes.
If they didn’t know the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management existed, many residents sure did beginning in March. Day after day, health officials, county and city leaders, issued reports about the virus and suggestions on how to stay clean using good hygiene with words of encouragement.
Elected officials and emergency officials said social distancing and stay-at-home orders were working. By April, mobile sites were allowing residents to be tested, which is part of the reason that COVID-19 positive cases have spiked.
But then several governors like Abbott resisted President Trump’s request to continue to stay at home, paving the way for Texas to open again last month. The state, including our county and cities, opened sparingly at 25 percent several weeks, then 50 percent for several weeks, and then 75 percent. Memorial Day and festivities that Americans have come to enjoy occurred in between, leading to scenes of people congregating much to closely.
The same day – May 25 – former Houstonian George Floyd was killed after being detained by four Minneapolis, Minn. police officers. Video showed police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he laid down on the ground, pleading and saying that he could not breathe. It led to Floyd’s eventual death, and widespread protests attracting thousands of people to come together amid the pandemic. During some of the protests, rioting and looting occurred not only in Minneapolis, but also across the country and Texas.
This Floyd killing has sparked more outrage than ever before, questioning yet again police’s role in the handling of alleged suspects, and whether their civil rights of Americans are being violated.
Coronavirus cases in Wharton County goes up
Eleven days into June, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wharton County has already outpaced all of May when there were 15 new cases reported by the OEM through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The highest number of new cases (six) reported last month came May 26. There were 16 days when WC didn’t report any new cases.
It has been completely different in June. There have been 35 new positive cases reported in 11 days. One of them was WC’s first death. Twice, the OEM reported nine new cases. And unlike last month, only twice has WC reported 0 new cases.
As of Thursday, June 11, there are 42 active COVID-19 cases, just as many recoveries, and 85 overall cases that have been reported going back to March.
Andy Kirkland, who is the OEM’s coordinator, said the entity is often are asked why WC’s numbers and the numbers from DSHS don’t exactly match day to day.
“Currently, the State of Texas has a number of cases that have positive test results, but they have not yet confirmed all of the vital information they need in order to correctly report to the county level,” he said in the June 11 report.
It is in this report that WC health officials said there would be three mobile sites to test residents for the virus.
Next week Wharton County will have five days of testing at three different locations.
They are as follows: Monday, June 15 (El Campo Civic Center), Tuesday, June 16 (Wharton Civic Center), Wednesday June 17 (American Legion Post 226, in East Bernard), Thursday June 18 (Wharton Civic Center), and Friday June 19 (El Campo Civic Center).
All these test sites will have the same operational times from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Citizens may call for a testing time 24 hours prior to each testing location. Registration call-center is 512-883-2400 or visit www.TXCOVIDTEST.org.
The mobile testing site is a joint collaboration, health officials said, operated by DSHS, TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management), TMD (Texas Military Department), TX EMTF (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) and the RACs (HIPP Providers).
This would be the second time that a mobile testing site has been held in Wharton.
Despite that Texas is open once again, WC officials are pleading with residents to be cautious when going about their lives.
Unlike in other parts of the county where altercations and sometimes death has occurred inside businesses because customers refused to wear masks, that has not happened in any city or area here in WC.
“We must remain diligent in our social-distancing and hygiene efforts,” the OEM has said in its report. “Now is not the time to let up on our social-distancing practices. Continue to avoid crowds, wear masks when it is required, or you feel it is in your best interest to do so and use good common sense when out in the community to avoid spreading disease.”
Reaction to COVID-19 spike in general
According to the DSHS, Texas reached a new high in COVID-19 cases on June 10 when it reported 2,504 new cases reported. This number topped the previous high of 1,949 cases, which occurred on Sunday, May 31.
On Wednesday, June 10, OakBend Medical Center CEO Joe Freudenberger said the spike is cases is “scary.” He has provided updates since the pandemic began earlier this spring and like WC, there has also been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Houston.
The Regional Emergency Preparedness Council, which he said is responsible for coordinating response to any emergency from hurricanes to pandemics. Freudenberger said the council has reported that since Memorial Day there has been a 35 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit in the Houston region, and 100 percent increase in the number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 that are hospitalized in general medical surgical beds.
“This is a trend that is scary, and we do not want to see it continue, especially when you look at the evidence that once a patient is so ill that they have to be hospitalized, there is a fairly increase in mortality – meaning death – approximately 21 percent of the patients hospitalized in one study from New York, died,” Freudenberger said. “It’s a scary number, that’s why those numbers of hospitalized patients should scare you, they certainly scare me. We know there is one tool that could slow this thing down – prevention. Let’s do our part. It’s not comfortable. Social distancing is no fun, wearing a mask in public is very uncomfortable. I can tell you that from personal experience.”
Paniagua homicide arrest
Investigating the first homicide in Wharton since 2009, the Wharton Police Department has been careful not to release too much information that would hinder the case about the death of Stephanie Paniagua, 19.
The latest information that Wharton PD shared was made Thursday, June 11.
It involved Julio Paniagua, 21, who was arrested.
“Based on evidence found on-scene, the Wharton Police Department secured an arrest warrant for Julio Paniagua for the offense of tampering with physical evidence and said warrant was executed on Thursday, June 11, 2020, without incident,” Wharton PD said in a news release.
WPD Det. Ariel Soltura said an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree is punished by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years.
Wharton PD said on June 7, officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 400 block of Davis Street, where responding units discovered a deceased female within the home, later identified as Stephanie Paniagua, from an apparent gunshot wound.
“Wharton police were able to canvass the area using the description given to us by Stephanie’s brother, Julio Paniagua, while simultaneously securing the crime scene, and interviewing those closest to Stephanie,” WPD said in the June 11 news release.
WPD, along with the Texas Rangers, continue to investigate this case and do encourage those with useful information to contact the police department at 979-532-3131, the news release said.
The siblings had lived in the same home at the time of the homicide, WPD said.
EBHS valedictorian comments on pandemic
When the East Bernard Independent School District hosted the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 5, valedictorian Reagan Whitley alluded to the climate his fellow seniors found themselves at the very moment in time and in the past several years.
“We made it! Two record breaking floods and a global pandemic later, here we are about to graduate. I’m sure none of you would have ever guessed that our senior year would end in March nor that you’d ever miss high school, of all places,” Whitley said. “I probably would have called you crazy if you told me either one of those things three months ago, but look at us now. I’m sure many of you feel robbed of what was supposed to be the greatest time in all our years of school, and that we missed out on all of our ‘senior memories.’ Yes, we may have been cut short on our time together just as we were reaching the end. But as Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “‘It’s not the destination, it’s the journey,’” and this journey began nearly 13 years ago on that first day of kindergarten, when our parents dropped us off with people we barely knew at the time.”
Elijah Zapalac was the salutatorian.
Like Boling ISD’s commencement exercises, EBISD’s had strict restrictions due to health concerns.
Seniors could only invite a limited amount of family and/or friends to their graduation. Boling ISD’s graduation was held outdoors at Bulldog Stadium, unlike the year before when it was held inside the Boling High School gym.
WEDC’s Chad Odom makes business rounds
During a Wharton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors meeting last month, Executive Director Chad Odom provided an update on the video presentations he had been making regarding the importance of the “Shop Safe! Shop Here!” program, which included information on personal hygiene.
His first video was on May 8 when he spoke to TNT Western Wear owner Tiffani Phillips.
A local effort between the WEDC, the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, City of Wharton, along with others in El Campo were leading a county-wide effort to “Shop Safe. Shop Here.”
Odom also provided a hand sanitizer bottle to each business.
Following a Wharton City Council meeting this month, Odom said there were more than 70 businesses that were part of the program.
When asked by the Journal-Spectator if it was possible he could hit each one of these businesses, Odom said he is committed to the program.
Some of the WEDC board members said they were impressed with the program, and Odom’s commitment to speak to as many business owners as he could, although it was not part of his role as executive director.
Odom said all these groups involved distributed 250 large bottles of hand sanitizer to local businesses to help employees with their re-opening process.
A “Shop Safe! Shop Here!” sticker was also provided to each business so they could put it on their windows.
Stadium sandwiched in between Harvey, pandemic
One of the few times that Wharton ISD Athletics Director Chad Butler had been on the field of Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium was in May.
He had coordinated with his coaches to photograph various senior athletes on the turf. Athletes in sports like boys’ and girls’ soccer, and track and field had their photos taken.
Before the seniors arrived, Butler told the Journal-Spectator he thought he had been through the worst of his coaching career after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic bypassed it. Harvey prevented students from attending school for a few weeks With coronavirus, Wharton ISD students have not been back to school since March – three months.
He agreed that it hasn’t been all bad in the past three years.
“We did have voters approve a bond so the community could have a new stadium,” Butler said.
It’s been topsy-turvy at Wharton ISD since March 16, the date that students had been scheduled to return after Spring Break (March 9-13) the week before.
In mid-April, WISD administrators followed Gov. Abbott’s lead to close school for the 2019-20 year; the University Interscholastic League shut down spring events.
It forced Butler’s hand as he continued to communicate in some way – online, or local news – with the community. It was the reason he asked WHS seniors to come to the stadium to have their pictures taken.
The athletics sports banquet cancellation?
It was the reason that Butler and coaches gained experience speaking into a lens as they each described what their sports meant to them, their student athletes, but really the Class of 2020.
“This senior class has seen a lot of things over the last several years – from the hurricane to this virus, so they’ve endured a lot,” Butler said. “They push through this, they will be able to face anything that comes their way in life. We really appreciate the seniors.”
Wharton County Unites
Nearly two weeks after the death of Floyd, Wharton residents decided to take matters into their own hands, and it didn’t involve skirmishes or violent acts against law enforcement, hostile actions by protesters against White-or Hispanic-owned businesses, much less looting or rioting like major cities have experienced.
Sunday, June 7 came and went in a peaceful manner as dozens of law enforcement officers (including Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch and Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar) provided security for an estimated 300 people who were at the Wharton County Unites event on the grounds of the Wharton County Courthouse.
Most of those holding signs were young people. Most adults either stood or brought chairs to take in the nearly two-hour event that included men and women of faith, city and school leaders speak about unity in the community.
Many speakers trusted in faith that this country would find peace amid serious civil unrest associated with what they have said has sometimes come through injustices at the hands of police. Speaker Landy Williams said the killing of Floyd was a “modern day lynching” and reminded him of the civil unrest that occurred in the 1960s during the Civil Right Movement.
Speaker Felicia Ford was very spirited in her prayer as she asked God to watch over many elected leaders, including President Donald Trump and his cabinet.
Speaker Jerrell Barron, who is the principal for Wharton High School, said he is not made to protest, but he does his part as a leader of many young men and women of different races.
“Everybody has to do their part wherever you are; don’t take on a role that you can’t handle. Some people ain’t built for protesting, that ain’t my thing – it’s not me,” Barron said. “Do you … but in doing you, make sure you’re getting results out of doing you. Whatever it is that you, make sure that God is glorified.”
Event organizers were Michael Lunford, Tarsha Scott, Davriel White, Charles “Chuck” Jolivette, Brandy Garcia-Waddy, Brittany McMillian and Jesica Waddy.
People who attended the event held signs that read:
• Silence is violence
• No human race is superior
• Take your knee off our necks
• I am not a thug threat
• Our lives matter
• Justice is a right not a privilege
• Police the police
• Stand our grounds
• BLM
• It’s so bad even the introverts are here
• Witches for Black Live Matter
• I can’t breathe
• Hands up don’t shoot
• Does my skin color intimidate you?
• I have a Black son and his life matters
People who attended the event wore shirts of every color that read:
• I can’t breathe
• I can’t keep calm I have Black sons
• Black Lives Matter
• My skin color is not a crime
• Being Black is not a crime
• Moms Of Black Sons United
• White silence equals White consent – Black Lives Matter
• George Floyd Breanna Taylor Ahmaud Arbery Botham Jean Atatiana Jefferson
• Stop Killing Us
• We can’t breathe
• My Daddy’s life matters
• # Because I have a Black son
• I love my wife
• I love my husband
• Say it loud … I’m Black proud
Wharton County Unites – Order of Events
Officiant: Pastor Barron
Opening prayer: Charles Jolivette
Introduction of event: Jesica Waddy and Brittany McMillian
Black National Anthem: Terrance Scarlett
Words of encouragement: Landy Williams, Pastor Charles Sterns
Praise dance: Jordyn Barron
Words of encouragement: Mayor Tim Barker, Pastor Felicia Matthews, Pastor Michael Baumgarner
Solo: Chari Jackson
Words of encouragement: La’Kisha Washington, Pastor Christopher Ellis, Joey Cardenas, Superintendent Pastor Grayling Alexander, Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch, Pastro Chris Jackson, Representative of George Floyd’s family
“Glory” by John Legend
Words of encouragement: Deshavuan Williams, Rev. Adraylle Watson, Pastro Corey D. Gardner
Moment of silence
Time to reflect
Closing prayer
