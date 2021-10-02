The last day of November not only marks the end of the hurricane season, it will also mark the end of Stephen Johnson’s career as coordinator of the City of Wharton’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
Johnson started out in Wharton as a police officer in 1992, and had previous experience as head of emergency management in West Columbia. He worked in local law enforcement until 2013. He was asked to lead emergency management in Wharton, a role he accepted. One of his responsibilities up until that time was the work he did with the DARE program, which is for grade schoolers to be educated on the dangers of drug abuse.
“Being able to interact with our kids was very rewarding and I was able to develop relationships that last until this day,” Johnson said.
As head of the city’s OEM, he saw people who suffered greatly, but he also saw people who were at their best as they helped others.
“The emergency management memories are perhaps the relationships with people. I may see people that are living through the worst times of their life, with damaged property and the stress of deciding what they need to move on,” Johnson said. “Much of my time was spent with flood survivors just listening to them and trying to help them develop a plan and how to arrive at a desired outcome. Through organizations such as the Wharton County Recovery Team, and Hesed House many of our residents are now in more secure, safe homes as well as a better state of mind.”
One of the groups that he worked with closely was Team Rubicon and the group of volunteers that it sponsored from Israel. He was thankful for the local organizations, too, like First Presbyterian Church, whose leaders helped feed a small army of volunteers that came to our area to help those who had been affected by Hurricane Harvey after August 2017.
“We have a large group of citizens who reach out to help each other when disaster strikes and this warms my heart,” Johnson said.
Johnson will always hold dear the relationships he has formed with the people who have come across his path.
“I believe the most difficult part [of leaving] will be the day-to-day relationships that I have established,” Johnson said. “I am not going anywhere and I’m sure that I would volunteer my time when disaster strikes again.”
Although he had originally planned to retire a year ago, when he was 62, the challenge of COVID-19, along with the approach of hurricane season, helped to change his mind.
“I did not think it would be right to just turn over the position to someone new. I have developed many resources in my time in this position and work well with them. I did not believe that someone could make these personal connections and have to take over when a disaster was unfolding,” Johnson said. “I decided to plan a retirement again but it was in May of 2021. This was right before hurricane season and again I did not feel right just turning it over this soon to the start of hurricane season.”
His retirement will coincide with the last day of hurricane season – Nov. 30.
Johnson has been married to his wife Sandra 41 years, and they have three children and seven grandchildren.
“I have enjoyed my time with the City of Wharton. My wife and I have called this home for almost 30 years,” Johnson said. “I have met many fantastic people and worked with some of the most dedicated, knowledgeable people who love to serve their community. I look forward to serving in other capacities as the situation arises and see where my God takes me from here.”
