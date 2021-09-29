Trustees with the Boling Independent School District next month during a regular meeting will have the final say whether a school resource officer (SRO) begins working Nov. 1.
The Wharton County Commissioners Monday during their regular meeting unanimously approved to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Boling ISD for a deputy to be posted on school property. They signed a similar MOU Monday with the Louise Independent School District after its trustees earlier this summer approved to bring on an SRO.
Boling ISD piggybacked the idea after Louise ISD approached the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office. Boling ISD trustees next meet Oct. 12.
The county’s cost for a full-time deputy is $30,000. Judge Phillip Spenrath said there are enough funds in the current budget cycle to cover this since there are a couple of vacancies within the WCSO. Spenrath added there may be a need to make adjustments to next year’s budget to keep the program operational.
“This is probably the worst timing as we just passed the budget for next year and late summer was when we were approached by Louise ISD, and Boling ISD found out about what we were doing so there was interest from them,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “We’re not going to say no to this because it’s a great opportunity for our kids, for our officers. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
According to the MOU, the school district would reimburse the county for the officer’s salary during the school year from August through May, but the county could pay for salaries during the summer months – June and July.
“Even though we said yes to this today, this is still pending on the Boling ISD board saying yes next month,” Srubar said. “I don’t foresee any issues, but at the same time I don’t want to speak for (BISD).”
According to the MOU, the WCSO will provide one deputy to staff the SRO program full-time for each school district during the entire year of school instruction, including teacher work days when students are off. The deputies would work up to 84 hours in a two-week period, each with one marked vehicle. The WCSO had budgeted fuel, maintenance, and insurance costs for the two vehicles, and equipment, the MOU reads.
Compensation to each deputy includes salary, benefits, and costs associated with one SRO.
The administration of payment to the deputies would be done through Wharton County, however, it will send an invoice to the school districts June 1, 2022 for reimbursement of salary, benefits, and costs incurred by the county from August through May. The salary has not been announced.
School districts will provide an office space, office equipment (desk and chair), maps and personnel rosters from each campus, and policy manuals.
When students are not on Boling and Louise campuses, deputies would be expected to continue mandatory training set by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the MOU explains.
The agreements will expire July 31, 2022.
The new positions are not associated with the DARE program or officer each school district already works with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.