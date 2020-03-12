The City of Wharton and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a press release to inform the public that “a few remaining details are still pending” before they can plan to go out for contractors in November to begin construction of a levee in early 2021.
A City of Wharton press release on Monday, March 5 said the USACE is close to completing the levee design plans for Phase 1 of the project. The USACE anticipates completion of Phase 1 construction in two years; but the project timeline is subject to change.
The press release said the city and the USACE are making progress on the first phase of the lower Colorado River basin. The Wharton Flood Risk Management Project includes building a system of levees, sumps, drainage features, and control structures to “protect the city and its citizens from flooding.”
This update by the city comes at the same time when the Wharton City Council heard about an American Planning Association (APA) proposal that would go beyond flood mitigation. According to the APA, it would “increase connectivity, provide more green space and recreational areas, protect and celebrate cultural resources, attract economic development, and raise the overall quality of life in Wharton.”
It was first introduced to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors in December 2019 and a similar presentation was presented to the council last month.
APA’s Josh Owens spoke to the council about the “Planning for Community Connections, and Resilience.”
To view more, visit the WEDC website at www.whartonedc.com and click “News & About Us”
Phase 1 of acquisition
The city and its consultant, HDR Engineering, Inc., are currently working on the appraisal stage of the project in Phase 1. All property owners and residents included in the acquisition process have been in communication with HDR to learn about their rights and to begin planning for relocation. The families should be presented with offers for the property acquisitions in the next few months.
The press release said property owners who are included in the Phase I Environmental Right of Entry part of the project have been mailed to those within a radius of the levee footprint.
“Property owners receiving the letter regarding right of entry are not included in this first phase of the acquisition process, but are close enough that soil samples may be needed from their property,” the press release said. “This part of the process allows the Army Corps to take soil samples to test for antiquities and environmental hazards. The soil sample collection will not require utilizing heavy machinery and it does not mean that someone’s property will be acquired.”
Other levee phases
The USACE has awarded the bid for the remaining phases of design and engineering which include phases 2, 3, and Baughman’s Slough. The press release said they are currently working out the contract for those services with the engineering firm. Phases 2 and 3 include the sections of Business 59 to the eastern city limits, and behind Buc-ees to an unknown location on FM 102 west of Wharton. Baughman Slough will be its own phase.
City leaders asked citizens to be aware of possible scams.
“Citizen cooperation with the project team is important to make sure the project continues to move forward on schedule; however, it is important that individuals remain vigilant about securing their personal records and information,” the press release said. “If a citizen is contacted by an individual or company that they are unfamiliar with, we ask that they contact the City of Wharton to verify their status as a team member.”
Inquiries can be sent to Krystal Hasselmeier, who is the assistant to the Community Development director at the City of Wharton, at 979-532-2491, extension 239 or via email at khasselmeier@cityofwharton.com.
