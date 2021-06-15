Two shots fired through the windshield of an El Campo police cruiser narrowly missed the officer behind the wheel during a chase Sunday evening.
Two other officers whose vehicles were forced from the road also escaped injury.
The 18-year-old alleged shooter and the 14-year-old driver now face multiple counts of attempted murder. Joseph Ruben Gutierrez of 1825 Red River in Wharton sits in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million in bonds on three counts of attempted capital murder of a person while escaping. The child was transferred to Victoria’s juvenile center facing two of the same charges.
Additional charges are possible.
The incident started with a dispute between Gutierrez and his girlfriend earlier in the day, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Friday.
Later, Gutierrez with the young teenager with him took the girl’s 2008 Kia Sportage without permission.
She discovered the missing vehicle and started looking for it, Urban said.
When the girl caught sight of it, she phoned police and started following the Kia.
The original call reported the location as Palacios Street near Monseratte.
“Matula located the vehicle at West Fifth and Alamo. What Matula didn’t know is that (the suspect) had fired three shots at the caller. Matula was too far away,” Urban said, but added Matula wasn’t far behind. “The shooting had just happened. The suspect was still stopped in the roadway.”
Another vehicle was backing away, clearing the area.
Matula attempted to pull the Kia over about 7 p.m. Sunday. Instead, the driver opted to flee, prompting a pursuit southbound on Pinchot Street coming to the dead end where they spun around and headed back up north, according to El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson.
By that time, officers Cody Guynes and Gabriel Perales had joined the pursuit which was now racing directly towards them.
“The vehicle swerved at responding officers forcing them off the road. Matula was still behind them. The vehicle came to a stop. The passenger got out and fired two shots into the windshield,” Williamson said.
Those shots reportedly hit the driver’s side low. Glass chips from the windshield hit Matula. One bullet hit the cruiser’s dash and, it’s later discovered, fragments popped up striking the officer’s shoulder, but didn’t penetrate.
“He’s fine. There was a small cut on his cheek from the shattered glass and bruising on his shoulder,” Williamson said. “Matula is very fortunate. It was a very scary event. We’re very lucky. It could have turned out different.”
Police say Gutierrez got back into the SUV and Matula continued the chase to the intersection of Pinchot and Marion where the boy wrecked the vehicle.
The two teenagers fled into a nearby overgrown field, but chose to surrender without further struggle a few moments later as Guynes, Perales and more officers joined in the effort.
“One went off into a ditch. One (Perales) went in a ditch and narrowly missed a culvert,” Williamson said.
El Campo police recovered one handgun left inside the vehicle along with 6 grams of PCP.
Neither suspect sustained any injury bad enough to warrant transport to a medical facility.
El Campo police received assistance within minutes from the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, El Campo volunteer firefighters who helped with traffic control around the crime scene and El Campo EMS who checked officers and suspects for injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.