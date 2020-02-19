Each month, the Wharton County Library System provides a report on its activities to the Wharton County Commissioners Court.
It is also broken down by branches that include Louise, East Bernard, El Campo, and Wharton.
Last month, the Wharton County Library System, whose director is Elene Gedevani, released its report for December 2019. The report was prepared by bookkeeper Gloria Barrera.
Total circulation was 8,282 with adult materials encompassing 4,743 and juvenile 3,539. El Campo had the most with 3,472, followed by Wharton at 2,817, Louise 1,129 and East Bernard 864.
There were 6,568 books checked out, audio/visual materials 1,286 checkouts, and 404 uncataloged paperbacks.
There were 49 new borrowers registered in December, 31 of those at the Wharton branch, El Campo 13, East Bernard 4, and Louise 1. The total number of registered borrowers was 18,190.
Total holds/requests were numerous at 556. Wharton had the most with 242, followed by El Campo 199, East Bernard 102, and Louise 13.
With each branch offering internet use, sessions were also numerous as the year ended. The library system reported 1,185 uses for a computer to use the internet.
El Campo led with uses with 626, followed by Wharton of, East Bernard 115, and Louise 2. Patrons accounted for 3,496 printouts being done.
There were 14 library programs for children at the Wharton branch, followed by East Bernard 13, then El Campo and Louise with 8 each. Attendance varied for these programs as Louise accounted for 231 people, followed by Wharton 197, and both East Bernard and El Campo at 124 each.
East Bernard led with 3 adult programs in December, attracting 109 people. The two adult programs El Campo hosted attracted 238 persons, and Wharton with one program 55 people.
Each library has a meeting room for the community to use. In December there were 92 times that the Wharton branch had its room used, in El Campo 50 times, and East Bernard 3 times. The study room in Wharton was used 116 times, and in El Campo 71 times.
The library system reported that of its 15 volunteers, they worked a total of 170 hours. All branches were included in this category.
Under the “Collection” category, book volume by branches included Wharton (46,350), El Campo (41,411), East Bernard (15,424), and Louise (6,819). Books added by branches were Wharton 72, El Campo 49, East Bernard 20, and Louise 8.
Audio visual materials added from Wharton were 29, El Campo 20, and East Bernard 4.
Fine revenue in El Campo totaled $391.40, in Wharton $299.97, in East Bernard $49.40, and Louise $44.
The Wharton County Library System had 11,752 total number of visits in December, with El Campo accruing the most at 5,256. Wharton followed with 3,875 visits, East Bernard 2,121 visits, and Louise 500 visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.