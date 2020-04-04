The Wharton County Youth Fair (WCYF) is cancelled.
The news was official when WCYF President Rodney Jedlicka made the historic announcement during a press conference on Thursday, April 2.
He outlined a course of action the WCYF Executive Board had approved last month, a few days before the annual cook-off was to begin, which would have been this weekend.
“On March 26, in anticipation of the continued outbreak and uncertainty of the coronavirus, the Wharton County Youth Fair published a Plan of Action outlining three scenarios for the 2020 WCYF,” he said. “Plan A was to exhibit and judge all market shows and high point Creative Arts exhibitors eligible for the sale of excellence; Plan B was to have the projects judged, but without exhibitors present and Plan C was a complete cancellation of these shows.”
He said in light of the guidelines set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott this week on Tuesday, March 31, the WCYF executive board has been forced to move forward with Plan C and cancel all livestock and creative arts shows.
He did not believe what happened in Houston would occur in Wharton regarding the cancellation of the shows.
“When we received the news the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was sending exhibitors home and canceling their entire show, I never imagined we would be facing a similar situation today,” said Jedlicka. “I was a firm believer COVID-19 was not going to shut down our livestock show. The past three weeks have been a whirlwind filled with lots of emotions. We have been asked to follow guidelines set forth by President (Donald) Trump and Texas Governor Abbott and our organization appreciates their concerns and guidance.”
He said an online sale for all exhibitors with eligible sale projects will be held in the coming weeks.
“There are many details to work out but as soon as a plan is in place, the link to contribute will be shared on our website and Facebook page; exhibitors are encouraged to continue feeding their animals until a plan of action for the online sale has been established,” Jedlicka said.
According to the WCYF, all other events and shows of the Fair that were previously postponed will be reevaluated at the executive board meeting next week.
At times, Jedlicka became emotional when discussing the affects the cancellation had on the youth.
Visit the WCYF website for updated information as it becomes available at www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
