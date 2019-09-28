Concerns about how the City of Wharton’s levee project would affect county residents dominated the conversation of those who attended a chamber business breakfast event on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Although a small group was at Milam Street Coffee Shop & Junque for the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s monthly Business Breakfast, the topic essentially affects thousands, and officials in attendance know this.
Chad Odom, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation was out of town for business and could not attend. Joan Andel, who is the City of Wharton’s finance director, provided some new information about the federally-funded flood reduction project that has for the most part been available publicly for months through the city’s website and council/committee meetings. The map she shared, and the three phases of the levee project are in their early stages. In attendance to hear her were Chamber Executive Director Ron Sanders and Wharton County Emergency Management Assistant Coordinator Debbie Cenko.
At present, Andel said that the city has received “95 percent of entries for the levee’s first phase.”
She was referring to the acquisition and relocation process the city and the (council-approved) firm of HDR, are undergoing. Surveys of entire properties, not just portions of residence, are being done right now, too, and it’s expected to be concluded next spring, a few months before the levee project’s Phase 1 is set to begin in July 2020.
Phase 1 is an area between US 59 and Wharton’s West End.
Based on the information provided by the City of Wharton, Phase 2 and Phase 3 are planned. Phase 2 (between Business 59 and FM 102) is in the design stages right now. But, based on the conversation Andel heard, those second and third phases would likely be affected if another major rain event happened here.
One person suggested that if a major rain event in the form of a hurricane happened and destroyed the work already done here by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in “modern Wharton,” it could alter the process and completion of Phase 2 and Phase 3.
Andel said it’s too early to predict what will happen at least two to three years into the future. She said the way it stands now, this is a five-year project from beginning to end.
Andel agreed that a major rain event will occur again because since 2015, there have been four of them in and around Wharton, the last one June 5 when 11 inches of rain fell. In the Burr area it was 15 inches, and Lane City 17 inches. She also added that by the time the levee is completed, the city would have to look into creating a department for the levee, because it would be for the city to maintain. As it stands now, the city is not staffed to maintain a levee project.
“It’s a massive project and it’s wonderful for the city. There is more flood protection,” Andel said. “It’s been a long time coming. It started out 20 years ago in the design phase and in 2018 we were just blessed the federal government through us in as part of a project that we were included in with the city of Austin.”
Selection of a levee engineer does not need to be approved by council, but rather at the choosing of the USACE. All Wharton elected officials will be privy to are the designs of the levee’s second and third phases.
County concerns
Many know this is Wharton’s project which comes at a cost of $73.2 million in federal money. Those in attendance agreed that the county stopped being a major player in this matter years ago, but it has not stopped some residents who live outside of the city limits to voice their concerns since the announcement in July 2018. Just recently, Wharton County Commissioners Court began to discuss the levee in an official capacity by initially attending a Wharton meeting to be informed.
Also, Judge Phillip Spenrath announced last week that the USACE would be speaking to the court next month and that the public was invited.
It’s the reason Cenko was present at the business breakfast, and it’s the reason Andel said the opinions of those who live in and outside of the city are valid because it’s so early in the process.
Andel has heard drainage concerns that already existed in Glen Flora, Egypt and areas like Caney Creek, Baughman Slough, years before the USACE made its announcement. The concern is more real now because of what a levee would do to impede water flow.
One attendee who lives out toward FM 102 said based on how the map shows the levee being constructed in Phase 2 up the Colorado River, it would adversely affect Glen Flora and the flow of water along Caney Creek.
“This levee (Phase 2) won’t protect the city. Not if you see what I saw and how the water flowed during Hurricane Harvey,” the resident said.
