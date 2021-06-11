The last day for Wharton City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. is Monday when he will be present during his final Wharton City Council meeting at City Hall.
He will retire after serving the City of Wharton 27 years.
“Once the meeting is done, I’m handing the city hall keys over to the mayor (Tim Barker),” Garza said during a Thursday party at the Wharton Civic Center. “I will be done.”
The party was the second public event held in Garza’s honor as he was the guest speaker during a Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Business Breakfast this month.
Garza announced his retirement in September 2020, but stayed on until a replacement was hired.
Next Tuesday is when new city manager Joseph Pace will begin his tenure. He is currently the city manager for the City of Lorena, near Waco.
Pace beat out 70 other candidates for the post, which he earned unanimously last month during a city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.