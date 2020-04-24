Wharton and Matagorda counties combined members to create the “Salt-N-Pepper” BBQ Team to represent our area in the 2020 World Champion Houston Livestock Show Bar-B-Q Cook-off competition that was held Feb. 28-29.
One area of the competition was baking cheesecakes. Julia Brown, of Wharton County, competed and won second overall in the competition.
There were some new categories added this year in Houston that benefitted many. One was the Junior BBQ Cookoff, which involved one youth to prepare a steak furnished by the HLS&R BBQ Committee.
Ian Brown won second place overall in this new category.
Julia Brown and Ian Brown are the wife and son of team captain Frank Brown, also from Wharton County.
When it came to group competition, members of the Salt-N-Pepper BBQ Team excelled.
The team was made up of Frank Brown, Julia Brown, Steven Ohler, Jessica Ohler, Robert Ramirez, Martin Ramirez, Lane Mangum, Aaron Tullos, Cody Sweat, Lupe Torres, Jennis Torres and Trent Bieri.
In another category, Taylor Watz, of El Campo, also received Best of Show for her quilt entered at the HLS&R.
“We are very proud of our representatives this year who were able to participate in Houston before it was closed down due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Patsy Womack, with the Wharton County Area Go Texan Committee. “Myself, like all the others who helped and were involved with participation in and at the show, were extremely disappointed to have the show, after all the time and hard work the youth and adult participants put in with their projects, be shut down and they were not able to complete their end goals.
Womack said in light of knowing that some locals earned high marks for their efforts, hopefully, this will bring a little joy to their day.
“It did all of us some good we did well,” Womack said.
