The Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced on Friday, April 3 that FAVOR is now servicing the City of Wharton.
Not only can FAVOR provide groceries from H-E-B but it will also offer delivery services for interested local restaurants and merchants.
WEDC would like to encourage all local merchants and restaurants to participate with the platform.
“This could be the boon we have been looking for to get our local businesses through this period of self-isolation and could continue to help us into the future,” said Chad Odom, WEDC executive director. “Even if you already have delivery this platform offers easy ordering and marketing for your business.”
Any interested merchant can fill out the form on the link and it will be sent to FAVOR’S sales team at the following web address: favordelivery.com/for-merchants
Or you may contact Natalie Thomas, regional sales manager for Southeast Texas at 832-463-1701.
The FAVOR app is available for the general public to use for orders at this web address:favordelivery.com/
Odom continued, “We have been in contact with FAVOR ever since the pandemic was declared and would like to thank Jeff Rainer owner at Sonic for providing the contact information who put us on top of this. We will be reaching out to each business individually over the next week to gather maximum participation. Drivers will also be needed. If you are interested in driving please visit apply.favordelivery.com/ to apply.”
FAVOR knows Texans are relying on delivery now more than ever — and they are dedicated to doing their part to serve the communities we love.
“That’s why we’re excited to announce we’re doubling our coverage across Texas to serve more communities than ever before” said Thomas.
FAVOR is a Texas-born company, part of the H-E-B family, and the easiest way to get anything you want delivered in under an hour.
“WEDC has led us through recovery after recovery by using our resources wisely to bring incentives and grants from the government and innovation from the private sector to lead us forward,” said Marshal Francis, WEDC board president.
