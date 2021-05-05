Two new Wharton ISD board members were elected and a longtime Wharton councilman retained his seat following low voter turnout during a joint election last Saturday.
In the Wharton ISD school board Position 1 race, challenger Miguel Santes beat incumbent Steven Roberts by a 507-274 vote margin.
Santes, 42, tallied the most votes of the six candidates who ran for public office, according to unofficial results provided by the Wharton County Elections Department.
“I am honored and humbled by the amount of support from the community. I am very happy, and at the same time ready to start my journey for what people elected me to do as a board member,” Santes said. “I will do my best to collaborate with the school district, and community so we can all benefit from the opportunities the district has to offer to benefit our children.”
Santes, who owns and operates a Wharton hair styling business, beat a trustee who was challenged three times during his run for board of trustees. Roberts, who is board vice president, questions Santes’ inexperience and how his new role will mesh with Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin.
“I’m just disappointed there’s somebody who has no experience whatsoever and is going to take a seat on the board, especially when you have an out-of-control superintendent,” Roberts said. “Kids have been out of school for almost a year, there is a budget shortfall, and I never even mentioned bond projects that the district is trying to complete. This is all my opinion, interpret it any way you choose.”
Roberts said Santes ran on a platform that he was a classroom cosmetology supervisor. Roberts said voters chose a candidate who has worked little with children, and suffers at communicating effectively.
“I go, back in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit, I was very fortunate that my home and business did not flood, but I saw a lot of people in need so I decided to take my oldest son to help out distributing items for people in need for a couple of days and then we went back home to clean our own place,” Santes said. “In 2011 when I was asked to help giving free haircuts for going back to school, I did not hesitate and I have done that for many years.”
WISD Position 2
Santes will be seated on the board with Philip Henderson, Sr., who had 507 votes to Gerard Scranton’s 274 votes, to win the WISD board’s Position 2 seat.
Henderson, 33, had the most votes cast of any candidate during seven days of early voting. He garnered 314 votes against Scranton, 44.
“I’m aware that I didn’t receive everyone’s vote. I ran on a platform of advocacy, transparency, and accountability not a personal agenda,” Henderson said. “As such, to best serve this district, I will remain well-versed on current initiatives and issues while also considering perspectives and inputs different than mine. I pledge to make the best, most well-informed decisions possible for the students and community of Wharton ISD.”
The two candidates didn’t face Chris Sparks, who had filed to run again for the Position 2 seat, but dropped out before the filing deadline.
Council At Large Place 5
The closest race came between incumbent Russell Machann, 58, and challenger Jacques Hearse, 55, for the city council’s At Large –Place 5 seat.
Machann had 335 votes and Hearse 294 votes.
“It was a close race and every single vote counted,” said Machann, an investment and marketing consultant.
Hearse, who is a pastor, and coached at Wharton ISD, had five less votes on Election Day. Machann won because he had more support during early voting.
“I would like to thank my opponent for a good election,” Machann said. “There’s no shame in wanting to serve your community and I know Mr. Jacques Hearse will continue to support ours. He is a great man and Wharton is blessed to have him.”
Machann said he would continue to help Wharton grow and prosper, and “be the voice for all Wharton citizens” in his capacity as at large councilman.
Councilmen Clifford Jackson (District 1) and Terry Freese (District 3) did not have opponents.
East Bernard alderman
Jonathon A. Szymanski won the East Bernard Board of Alderman Position 5 seat against two candidates.
He had 271 votes cast his way to challengers Isaac Corder (37 votes) and Caleb Kopecky (11 votes).
“The overwhelming support from voters has reinforced my already strong passion to serve,” Szymanski said. “Please know that your trust in me means the world and as the fourth generation of the Szymanski family to reside in East Bernard, I will do everything in my power to make you proud.”
He tallied 88 votes on Election Day.
There were 319 votes cast in East Bernard on Election Day compared to 109 ballots cast during early voting.
East Bernard aldermen David Tomchesson (Position 1) and Andrew Webster (Position 3) were unchallenged.
