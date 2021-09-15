The Wharton City Council amid Tropical Storm Nicholas’ arrival had an abbreviated meeting Monday night, adjourning within half an hour.
Elected officials had 20 items on their Sept. 13 agenda.
The council also unanimously approved the following:
A resolution approving a professional engineering services contract with Jones & Carter. Engineering for the wastewater treatment plant No. 1 head works coarse screen replacement project. It is scheduled to begin next fall;
A resolution awarding a contract for the replacement of the sanitary sewer main at 1310 Linwood;
A resolution for a change order with E Contractors USA for the CR 222 well and storage tank access road;
A resolution agreement between the City of Wharton and the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division for the routine airport maintenance program;
An interlocal agreement between Wharton EMS and Emergency Services District No. 3 for administrative services;
A resolution awarding a contract for the construction of the Colorado River flood control Hughes Street utility relocation;
City Secretary Paula Favors as Texas Municipal League health benefits pool official ballot board of trustees-0TML Region 14
