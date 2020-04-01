Wharton County Precinct 1 has continued to be an area that has seen drainage improvements made and the construction of replacing the bridge over Peach Creek on CR 135 is further proof of those efforts.
Work will begin Monday, April 6, said Pct. 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn.
Construction is to be completed by Aug. 1, weather permitting.
Zahn said improvements to this area and the bridge have been ongoing, dating back to before last summer.
“In June of 2019, Precinct One was in talks with the Texas Department of Transportation to determine if the replacement would fall under TxDOT’s Off System Bridge Program,” Zahn said. “It was deemed not up for replacement but that it was in need of headwall repairs.”
Zahn said this inspection was conducted back in 2018.
“After getting bids to make the necessary repairs, the county decided to go out for bids just to see what replacing the bridge would cost. Early estimates came in around $300,000,” Zahn said. “The headwall repairs alone were going to be in excess of $100,000.”
Several obstacles came into play, including the current bridge being rated for 24,000 pounds. Zahn said making the repairs to the headwalls would not bring up the load rating of the bridge due to the deck design.
It was determined that replacing the bridge, which was built in 1988, would be the best choice.
Precinct 1 then went out for bids in December of 2019. The winning bidder for the project was awarded to Wakefield Bridge Inc., which is based in Wharton. The bid came in at $310,000.
“Once the new bridge is in place, the new load rating will be for a legal load of 80,000 pounds,” Zahn said. “The new bridge will also be longer for a better fitment over Peach Creek.”
During construction, CR 135 will be closed to thru traffic from CR 146 to FM 1161.
Zahn said local residents will have access to their properties, but caution is urged.
Zahn is available by calling him at 979-532-1991 Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you need assistance other than these times, call the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 979-532-1550 and the call will be transferred.
With Precinct 1 employees being able to work out in the open space, the coronavirus has had little effect on operations in the field. In mid-March, drainage improvements were being made in more parts of the precinct. Earth work occurred to Water Hole Creek and Gardner Slough, which is near the Pyssen Addition.
Both areas are located between the Lane City and Boling area, which suffered severe flooding during a June 5, 2019 rainstorm.
County officials said 15-17 inches of rain fell in certain areas for several hours on that day. Some places that did not flood during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 did flood on that June day.
