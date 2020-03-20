The Wharton County Youth Fair has cancelled Press Day that had been scheduled next Thursday, March 26.
This meeting always gave its officials the opportunity to explain to different media outlets what is new at the fair, changes implemented, and literature on every event that was being planned.
WCYF officials decided to cancel Press Day in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders announced on Thursday, March 19. WCYF officials said they are taking things day by day.
The WCYF did released “Frequently Asked Questions” as it relates to fair events. They are as follows:
Q: What shows will still be held? A: Creative Arts (exhibitors who have entered in consideration for high point placing), Rabbits, Roasters, Broilers, Swine, Commercial Heifers, Lambs, Steers, Goats, and Pen of Three.
Q: Am I eligible for Creative Arts High Point?
A: To be eligible for creative arts high point: Jr. or Intermediate 4-H, FFA or FCCLA exhibitors should have already turned in their entry form with a total of 25-50 entries and must bring between 25-50 articles to the fairgrounds on check-in day. Sr. 4-H, FFA or FCCLA exhibitors should have already turned in their entry form with 30-60 entries and must bring 30-60 articles to the fairgrounds on check-in day. Adults, Open Youth, and all school, day care and preschool art will not be entered this year.
Q: What is the schedule for market shows? A: To be announced
Q: Will outside spectators be allowed? A: To be announced
Q: What events have been cancelled?
A: All Rodeo Events, Family Fun Night, Exhibitor Banquet, Academic Rodeo & Spelling Bee, Carnival, Bucket Calf and Mutton Bustin’.
Q: What events have been postponed?
A: BBQ Cook-off, Pageants, concert, Ag Mechanics and Ag Day Banquet
Q: Will the Jr. Breeding Beef and Dairy/Dairy Merit shows be held?
A: Not during the market shows, but whether or not to hold the shows will be determined at a later date.
Q: If I have already purchased a ticket, how will I get a refund?
A: E-mail wcyf@whartoncountyyouthfair.org to request a refund. Or if you prefer it will be used as a donation to the Wharton County Youth Fair. No refunds will be issued until after before May 1.
Q: Will entry fees on cancelled events be refunded?
A: Yes, please email wcyf@whartoncountyyouthfair.org to request refund. Give us the name and event registered for. Or if you prefer it will be used as a donation to the Wharton County Youth Fair. No refunds will be issued until after before May 1.
Family Fun Night shirts have been printed. If you would like your shirt, you can pick up at the Fair office (after April 30) and waive your entry fee.
Q: Can I still be a Sponsor?
A: Yes. That will help with expense of judging, awards & scholarships
Q: Will Parent Work Rule still be in effect?
A: The Parent Work Rule will not be enforced!
