The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to March 29. The arrest records available are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Pierre Deleon Lee, 25, of Wharton, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m., March 29;
• Tobias Lee Mathews, 20, of Hungerford, was arrested on a burglary of habitation violation of parole felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 7:09 a.m., March 29;
• Tobias Lee Mathews, 20, of Hungerford, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by the Wharton Police Department at 12:05 p.m., March 29;
• Ethan Cord, 29, of Brazoria, was arrested on an unauthorized use of a vehicle felony charge by the WCSO at 11:45 a.m., March 29;
• Ashley Nicole Torres, 27, of Louise, was arrested on an aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:06 a.m., March 30;
• Toby Jordan Carpenter, 20, of Pattison, N.J., was arrested on a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 felony charge by the WCSO at 11:23 p.m., April 5;
• Francisco Frank Rodriguez, Jr., 26, of El Campo, was arrested on a tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by the WCSO at 10:45 p.m., April 4. He was released April 5;
• David Alexander Sexton, 18, of Waelder, was arrested on a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 felony charge by the WCSO at 11:23 p.m., April 5. He was released April 13;
• Waymond Arnell Hayes, 39, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 felony charge by the WPD at 11:45 p.m., April 5;
• Waymond Arnell Hayes, 39, of Wharton, was arrested on a tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by WPD at 11:45 p.m., April 5. He was released April 7;
• Dayron Norman, 38, of Wharton, was arrested on a criminal trespass misdemeanor charge by WPD at 8:33 a.m., April 6. He was released April 6;
• Jermarkus Jerwayne Johnson, 25, of Houston, was arrested on an engaging in organized criminal activity violation of parole felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:08 a.m., April 7;
• Isaias Martinez, 27, of Alton, was arrested on a smuggling of persons felony charge by the Texas Department of Public Safety at 1:49 p.m., April 7;
• Geovanni Nava, 27, of Hungerford, was arrested on a burglary of a building felony charge by WPD at 11:38 p.m., April 6;
• Jamie Lee Roberts, 35, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 2:38 p.m., April 7. He was released April 8;
• Priest Jambar Woods, 39, of Wharton, was arrested on a sexual assault of a child felony warrant charge by WPD at 12:45 p.m., April 7;
• Jay Devereaux, 43, of Houston, was arrested on a criminal trespass misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:08 a.m., April 9;
• David Antelmo Perez, 36, of Channelview, was arrested on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:08 a.m., April 9;
• Isela Rodriguez, 20, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury misdemeanor warrant by the WCSO at 6:40 a.m., April 9. She was released April 9;
• Keyona Chantel Scott, 20, of Columbus, was arrested on a forgery financial instrument felony warrant charge by WPD at 1:32 a.m., April 10;
• Alfred Roy Escamilla, 24, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault cause bodily injury family member misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:35 p.m., April 11;
• Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of El Campo, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 4 a.m., April 11. He was released April 11;
• James Robert Moon, 76, of New Martins, W. Va., was arrested on an aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon felony charge by the WCSO at 8:28 p.m., April 11;
• Javier Martinez, 30, of Louise, was arrested on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon felony charge by the El Campo Police Department at 7 p.m., April 11;
• Justin Ryan Breedlove, 38, of College Station, was arrested on an indecency with a child sexual contact violation of parole felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 11 a.m., April 12. He was released April 13;
• Toby Jordan Carpenter, 20, of Brookshire, was arrested on a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 10:43 a.m., April 12. He was released April 13;
• Brittany Marie Lavan, 28, of Wharton, was arrested on a terroristic threat impair public servant/public fear serious bodily injury / governmental agency violation of parole felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 10:53 a.m., April 12;
• Dayron Norman, 38, of Wharton, was arrested on a criminal trespass misdemeanor charge by WPD at 8:31 p.m., April 12. He was released April 13;
• Andrew Lee Kimble, Jr., 38, of Eagle Lake, was arrested on an evading arrest detention misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 10:39 p.m., April 13;
• Chivis Charda Schooler, 32, of Wharton, was arrested on a fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than 5 felony warrant charge by WPD at 8:04 p.m., April 13;
• Monika Lou Davis, 39, of Wharton, was arrested on a credit card or debit card abuse violation of parole felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 12:57 a.m., April 14;
• Jesus Jose Torres, 45, of Bay City, was arrested on an unlawful use of a firearm by a felon felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 4:21 a.m., April 14;
• Mario Gonzalez Betancourt, 49, of Boling, was arrested on a DWI misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:24 p.m., April 14;
• Samuel Mateis Cruz, 32, of Louise, was arrested on a sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 10 a.m., April 14;
• Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 23, of Wharton, was arrested on a tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:18 a.m., April 14. He was released April 14;
• Carlos Leal Morales, 31, of El Campo, was arrested on a DWI misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 12:05 p.m., April 14;
• Marco Polo Garza, 19, of Edinburg, was arrested on a racing on highway misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 11:31 p.m., April 14. He was released April 15;
• Vicente Martinez, 59, of Crosby, was arrested on a racing on highway misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 11:31 p.m., April 14. He was released April 15;
• Larasha Rene Felder, 37, of Boling, was arrested on a terroristic threat cause fear or imminent serious bodily injury misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:51 p.m., April 15. She was released April 16;
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of Kendleton, was arrested on a theft of property between $150,000 and $300,000 felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 12:38 p.m., April 15. He was released April 16;
• Arthur William Newlin III, 58, of Wharton, was arrested on a stalking felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:19 a.m., April 15. He was released April 16;
• Isidro Rodriguez-Mendoza, 60, of Mercedes, was arrested on a money laundering between $30,000 and $50,000 felony charge by the WCSO at 3:20 p.m., April 15. He was released April 16;
• Darius Jamar Gray, 33, of Wharton, was arrested on a DWI 3rd or more felony charge by ECPD at 9:15 a.m., April 15. He was released April 16;
• Rufino Rivera III, 34, of East Bernard, was arrested on a manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4-200 grams felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:46 p.m., April 15;
• Pablo Marcelino Cazares, Jr., 18, of East Bernard, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 11:58 a.m., April 17;
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 19, of El Campo, was arrested on a publish/threat to publish intimate visual material felony warrant charge by ECPD at 11:43 p.m., April 16. He was released April 17;
• John Gabrial Vasquez, 48, of Louise, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony charge by the WCSO at 8:36 p.m., April 17. He was released April 18;
• Josue Silva, 19, of Houston, was arrested on a driving under the influence-minor charge by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 2:58 a.m., April 118. He was released April 18.
