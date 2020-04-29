As April comes to a close, officials with the City of Wharton say there are three current vacancies among the government’s boards, commissions, and committees. If residents want to represent and serve their city in some form, this is one way to do it.
One vacancy expires at the end of June of this year. This vacancy is for the Plumbing and Mechanical Board. The two other vacancies end next year in June. These vacancies are for the Buildings Standards Commission, and the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.
Each person is appointed by the Wharton City Council and the term can last one to two years, depending on which seat is vacant.
Upcoming expirations
According to the City of Wharton, there are three persons whose appointments expire at the end of June, including the Wharton Regional Airport Board, Beautification City Commission, Buildings Standards Commission, Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, and Plumbing and Mechanical Board.
Four people who are in the Planning Commission, Housing Finance Committee, and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) have appointments that expire at the end of June and September. WEDC appointments expire at the of September.
The Electric Board has two appointees whose terms end at the end of June.
Paula Favors, who is the public information officer, said if anyone is interested in one of the vacancies, they just need to submit a letter of interest to her.
Favors is also the city’s secretary.
“I will make sure it is presented to the City Council for consideration,” Favors said.
She adds that some committees meet often and for some it is rare.
The Plumbing and Mechanical Board has not met since 2010, Favors said.
“If someone else is interested and we do not hear back from a board or committee member, we will always take someone else's request to the Wharton City Council to consider,” Favors said.
The following is a list of City of Wharton boards, commissions and committees, and the people who have been appointed. Vacancies are also listed:
Wharton Regional Airport Board
Jimmy Gardner - June 30, 2021
Randy Rodriguez - June 30, 2021
Bill Kingrey - June 30, 2021
Mark Hanson - June 30, 2020
Jimmy Zissa - June 30, 2020
Glenn Erdelt - June 30, 2020
Beautification City Commission
Courtney Taylor - June 30, 2020
Sandra Holmes - June 30, 2020
Gloria Smith - June 30, 2020
Steven Roberts - June 30, 2021
Devory Francis - June 30, 2021
Lacy Border - June 30, 2021
Kenneth Dimmick - June 30, 2021
Buildings Standards Commission
Leonard Morales - June 30, 2021
I. O. Coleman, Jr. - June 30, 2021
Shaun Stockwell - June 30, 2021
Vacant - June 30, 2021
Damon Parker - June 30, 2020
Howard Singleton - June 30, 2020
Chester Houston - June 30, 2020
Ronnie Bollom, Building Official – Ex Officio
Jeff Gubbels – Health Officer – Ex Officio
Hector Hernandez – Fire Marshall – Ex Officio
Electrical Board
Councilmember Clifford Jackson - June 30, 2021
Oscar Uribe - June 30, 2021
Philip Hamlin - June 30, 2020
Milton Barbee J- une 30, 2020
Hector Hernandez – Fire Marshal
Holiday Light Decorating Chairman
Tim Barker June 30, 2020
Mayor’s Committee on People WithDisabilities
Johnnie Gonzalez - June 30, 2020
Faye Evans - June 30, 2020
Rebekah Kirschke - June 30, 2020
Vacant - June 30, 2021
Cindy Kloesel - June 30, 2021
Sandy Wilkins - June 30, 2021
Cheryl Lavergne - June 30, 2021
Mayor Tim Barker – Ex Officio
Health Officer
Dr. Jeff Gubbels
Veterinarian
Dr. Cody Pohler
Municipal Court Judge
John Murrile
Planning Commission
I. O. Coleman, Jr. - June 30, 2021
Rob Kolacny - June 30, 2021
Michael Quinn - June 30, 2021
Marshall Francis - June 30, 2020
Billie H. Jones - June 30, 2020
Michael Wootton - June 30, 2020
Russell Cenko - June 30, 2020
Plumbing and Mechanical Board
A.J. Rath - June 30, 2020
Tom Faust - June 30, 2021
Bryan Lynn - June 30, 2020
Robert Sanchez - June 30, 2019
Vacant - June 30, 2020
Ronnie Bollom, Building Official –
Ex Officio Public Works director
Wade Wendt – Ex Officio
Mayor Tim Barker – Ex Officio
Wharton Economic Development Corporation
Michael Wootton - Sept. 30, 2020
Bill Ansley - Sept. 30, 2020
Freddie Pekar - Sept. 30, 2020
Judd Perry - Sept. 30, 2021
Marshall Francis - Sept. 30, 2021
Clifford Jackson (Councilmember) Sept. 30, 2020
Russell Machann (Councilmember) Sept. 30, 2021
Housing Finance Committee
Position 1 District 1 – Curtis Edwards - June 30, 2021
Position 2 District 2 – Worthy Carpenter - June 30, 2020
Position 3 District 3 – Morris Dean - June 30, 2021
Position 4 District 4 – David Voulgaris - June 30, 2020
Position 5 District 5 – At Large-Gary Nunez - June 30, 2021
Position 6 District 6 – At Large-Tonya Machann - June 30, 2020
Position 7 Mayor – At Large-Morrow Lou Sims - June 30, 2020
