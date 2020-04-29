Meeting of the minds

Residents and elected officials make up the Board of Directors for the Wharton Economic Development Corporation. Three appointees’ terms expire in September, according to the City of Wharton.

As April comes to a close, officials with the City of Wharton say there are three current vacancies among the government’s boards, commissions, and committees. If residents want to represent and serve their city in some form, this is one way to do it. 

One vacancy expires at the end of June of this year. This vacancy is for the Plumbing and Mechanical Board. The two other vacancies end next year in June. These vacancies are for the Buildings Standards Commission, and the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

Each person is appointed by the Wharton City Council and the term can last one to two years, depending on which seat is vacant.

Upcoming expirations

According to the City of Wharton, there are three persons whose appointments expire at the end of June, including the Wharton Regional Airport Board, Beautification City Commission, Buildings Standards Commission, Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, and Plumbing and Mechanical Board. 

Four people who are in the Planning Commission, Housing Finance Committee, and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) have appointments that expire at the end of June and September. WEDC appointments expire at the of September.

The Electric Board has two appointees whose terms end at the end of June.

Paula Favors, who is the public information officer, said if anyone is interested in one of the vacancies, they just need to submit a letter of interest to her.

Favors is also the city’s secretary.

“I will make sure it is presented to the City Council for consideration,” Favors said.

She adds that some committees meet often and for some it is rare.

The Plumbing and Mechanical Board has not met since 2010, Favors said.

“If someone else is interested and we do not hear back from a board or committee member, we will always take someone else's request to the Wharton City Council to consider,” Favors said. 

The following is a list of City of Wharton boards, commissions and committees, and the people who have been appointed. Vacancies are also listed:

Wharton Regional Airport Board

Jimmy Gardner - June 30, 2021 

Randy Rodriguez - June 30, 2021 

Bill Kingrey - June 30, 2021 

Mark Hanson - June 30, 2020 

Jimmy Zissa - June 30, 2020 

Glenn Erdelt - June 30, 2020 

Beautification City Commission

Courtney Taylor - June 30, 2020 

Sandra Holmes - June 30, 2020 

Gloria Smith - June 30, 2020 

Steven Roberts - June 30, 2021 

Devory Francis - June 30, 2021 

Lacy Border - June 30, 2021 

Kenneth Dimmick - June 30, 2021 

Buildings Standards Commission

Leonard Morales - June 30, 2021 

I. O. Coleman, Jr. - June 30, 2021 

Shaun Stockwell - June 30, 2021 

Vacant - June 30, 2021 

Damon Parker - June 30, 2020 

Howard Singleton - June 30, 2020 

Chester Houston - June 30, 2020 

Ronnie Bollom, Building Official – Ex Officio 

Jeff Gubbels – Health Officer – Ex Officio 

Hector Hernandez – Fire Marshall – Ex Officio 

Electrical Board

Councilmember Clifford Jackson - June 30, 2021

Oscar Uribe - June 30, 2021 

Philip Hamlin - June 30, 2020 

Milton Barbee J- une 30, 2020 

Hector Hernandez – Fire Marshal 

Holiday Light Decorating Chairman

Tim Barker June 30, 2020 

Mayor’s Committee on People WithDisabilities

Johnnie Gonzalez - June 30, 2020 

Faye Evans - June 30, 2020

Rebekah Kirschke - June 30, 2020 

Vacant - June 30, 2021 

Cindy Kloesel - June 30, 2021 

Sandy Wilkins - June 30, 2021 

Cheryl Lavergne - June 30, 2021 

Mayor Tim Barker – Ex Officio 

Health Officer

Dr. Jeff Gubbels

Veterinarian

Dr. Cody Pohler

Municipal Court Judge

John Murrile

Planning Commission

I. O. Coleman, Jr. - June 30, 2021 

Rob Kolacny - June 30, 2021 

Michael Quinn - June 30, 2021 

Marshall Francis - June 30, 2020

Billie H. Jones - June 30, 2020 

Michael Wootton - June 30, 2020 

Russell Cenko - June 30, 2020 

Plumbing and Mechanical Board

A.J. Rath - June 30, 2020 

Tom Faust - June 30, 2021 

Bryan Lynn - June 30, 2020 

Robert Sanchez - June 30, 2019 

Vacant - June 30, 2020 

Ronnie Bollom, Building Official – 

Ex Officio Public Works director 

Wade Wendt – Ex Officio 

Mayor Tim Barker – Ex Officio 

Wharton Economic Development Corporation

Michael Wootton - Sept. 30, 2020 

Bill Ansley - Sept. 30, 2020 

Freddie Pekar - Sept. 30, 2020 

Judd Perry - Sept. 30, 2021 

Marshall Francis - Sept. 30, 2021 

Clifford Jackson (Councilmember) Sept. 30, 2020 

Russell Machann (Councilmember) Sept. 30, 2021 

Housing Finance Committee

Position 1 District 1 – Curtis Edwards - June 30, 2021 

Position 2 District 2 – Worthy Carpenter - June 30, 2020 

Position 3 District 3 – Morris Dean - June 30, 2021 

Position 4 District 4 – David Voulgaris - June 30, 2020 

Position 5 District 5 – At Large-Gary Nunez - June 30, 2021 

Position 6 District 6 – At Large-Tonya Machann - June 30, 2020 

Position 7 Mayor – At Large-Morrow Lou Sims - June 30, 2020 

 

 

