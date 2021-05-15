The East Bernard Independent School District next month will no longer require students and staff to wear a face covering as COVID-19 case notifications will cease.
Tuesday East Bernard ISD Superintendent Courtney Hudgins said the school district “will return to normal operations June 1.”
EBISD enacted COVID-19 protocol based on information it received from Wharton County, the Texas Education Agency, and the federal government, which acted on information provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the pandemic hit nationwide 15 months ago.
EBISD was initially affected by the pandemic during the 2019-20 school year. Students never returned physically to their schools after their spring break in March 2020. Virtual learning was introduced as an alternative. When the current school year began, EBISD introduced virtual learning protocol to its students, staff, and visitors to curb the pandemic from spreading.
“The 2020-21 school year has been a unique challenge for staff, students, and parents,” Hudgins said in the press release. “We want to thank all of you for your support, cooperation, and grace as we navigated new territory to keep students in our school buildings and receive the best face to face instruction we could provide under the grip of the COVID-19 protocol. Academically, and throughout extra-curricular events, we have excelled given the circumstances, and believe we will continue to do so in the next school year.”
Throughout the summer, COVID-19 positive individuals will still be required to remain off campus until appropriate CDC infectious period have been served or until guidance changes, EBISD said.
Hudgins and the school board will meet to discuss the matter this summer.
“Daily operations that were altered due to COVID-19 restrictions (lunchroom visitors, food/gift drop off, parental meetings, etc.) will be revisited over the summer and procedures regarding such items will be published prior to August,” Hudgins said.
The first day of school for the 2021-22 academic year is Wednesday, Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.