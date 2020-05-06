The City of Wharton this week announced through a disaster debris monitoring notice that it seeks proposals from qualified, experienced and licensed COVID-19 and infectious agent response and remediation firms to perform sanitation and decontamination services for city facilities, properties and vehicles in the event of an incident or event.
In an email, officials with the City of Wharton said the selected contractor would need to provide required services in accordance with applicable regulations, including but not limited to: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Highway Administration (FWHA), Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Texas Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Wharton until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Proposal packets, any attachments and addenda are available for download at: www.cityofwharton.com
General, process or technical questions concerning this solicitation should be directed to Gwyneth Teves, Community Development director at gteves@cityofwharton.com
