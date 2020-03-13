This week, many organizations around Wharton announced they would continue to have their events as scheduled, while others have either postponed or cancelled their engagements.
Events that attract masses of people have many concerned as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Andy Kirkland, who is the coordinator for Wharton County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), has reached out to OEMs of municipalities, including Wharton, East Bernard and El Campo.
This information has trickled down to many leaders and officials who are in the position to give a go-ahead to their events.
This week, Kirkland issued preventative information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019,” he said. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.
Per the CDC, Kirkland said one should avoid close contact with people who are sick, and one should stay home when he/she is sick.
He also said one should avoid touching his/her eyes, nose, and mouth.
Chamber banquet on
With this information made public, the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture announced on Wednesday, March 11 afternoon it has no plans to postpone the 101st annual banquet on Thursday, March 19 at the Wharton Civic Center.
“We have just conferred with our health officials, and there is no immediate need to consider doing otherwise,” the WCC&A said. “Health is our top concern for our guests, so we will continue to confer with our health officials for their advice. Our health authorities are urging people to stay at home only if they have a fever or a history of travel exposure.”
WCJC extends Spring Break
Officials with the Wharton County Junior College system announced on March 12 that it would be extending the Spring Break for all campuses.
Besides Wharton, WCJC has locations in Richmond, Sugar Land, and Bay City.
WCJC said it is taking “precautionary measures in relation to coronavirus COVID-19 through Sunday, March 22.
“College activities are canceled and dormitories will remain closed through (Saturday) March 21st, 2020,” WCJC said. “Students and employees should continue to monitor the college website and college email for updates.”
