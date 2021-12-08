Wharton City Council will select one of two redistricting maps for the city when it meets Monday, Dec. 13.
Map A makes very little change from the current districts from which four of the city councilmembers are selected. A sliver of land to the east of South Sunset Street would move from District 1 to District 2 and the north side of Belle Avenue between Fulton and Abell streets from District 3 to District 2.
Map B makes larger changes. It would carve out a chunk of District 1 from Spanish Camp Road at FM 102 southeast to Sunset Street north to Bolton Street and over to Richmond Road and move it to District 2. District 1 would gain a portion of District 4 from Alabama Road, Milam Street, Mahan Avenue and Hodges Lane.
District 2 would also gain a portion of the north end of District 3 from Dahlgren Avenue at Fulton Street over to Walnut Street and up to Belle Avenue to Abell Street to Wayside Avenue back to Walnut and then half a block south on Walnut west to Fulton Street.
District 1 is represented by Clifford Jackson, representing mostly the west and south sides of town. District 2 is represented by Steven Schneider, representing a horseshoe around downtown on the west, north and northeast sides. District 3, represented by Terry Freese, is the center part of town and District 4, represented by Don Mueller, is the southeast side of town.
Each district has a target population of 2,157 people. The proposed maps were drawn by the Bojorquez Law Firm. The city sought public input on the districts and did not receive any responses.
The council meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 120 E. Caney St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.