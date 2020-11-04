Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wharton County, according to local health officials.
The current number of COVID-19 deaths is 49.
It had been 47 deaths since Oct. 12, but that changes on Wednesday, Oct. 28 when the WC Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported one death hailing from El Campo. Two days later, another death was reported, this one from Wharton.
El Campo now has 24 COVID-19 deaths, and Wharton 21.
East Bernard and Boling each have two deaths related to the coronavirus.
In its Oct. 30 report, the OEM announced there were six new positive cases, and 25 recoveries. There are currently 35 active cases.
According to the OEM, there are 1,535 confirmed cases in WC. Females account for 867 of those cases, and men 629.
The age group with the highest case load is 20-29 years (251 cases), followed by 40-49 years (239 cases).
