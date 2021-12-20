An El Campo man will spend the next 12 years behind prison bars, punishment for a February chase ending with a Precinct 2 deputy constable narrowly escaping major injury.
It’s never been revealed why 25-year-old Alejandro Guadalupe Gonzalez of 1410 Ave. I, chose not to stop for law enforcement on Feb. 25.
His convictions were based on what happened after that decision was made and a high-speed chase ensued on U.S. Highway 59.
Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Roderic Taylor pursued Gonzalez on U.S. 59 south to El Campo. The chase included the motorcycle driver traveling the wrong way on the southbound feeder road of U.S. 59 between FM 1163 and Hwy. 71, and making several sharp turns in an apparent effort to lose the cruiser.
Pursuers lost Gonzalez only when the deputy constable’s vehicle hit the side of a grain hopper trailer head-on at the intersection of U.S. 59 and South Mechanic Street. Although the cruiser was crushed, the deputy constable managed to escape major injury.
The collision was blamed on the speed of the chase and not the truck driver.
Gonzalez pleaded guilty to eight felonies including five counts of aggravated assault, fleeing and causing the accident on Thursday, Dec. 9.
“He will not even be eligible for parole until he has served one-half of his 12-years sentence,” Wharton County Prosecutor Mark Racer said. “Since these offenses were aggravated offenses due to the deadly weapon finding, he is likely to serve much more than one-half of his sentence.”
Gonzales made no statement in the 329th District Court after offering his guilty pleas.
“I think it’s a fair amount of time for what happened,” Pct. 2 Constable J.A. Szymanski said Friday. “The officer was fortunate that he was not severely injured or killed which would have made it a whole different set of circumstances ... I wouldn’t have wanted to see probation.
After racing from the scene of the crash, Gonzalez hid his motorcycle and helmet in an effort to elude authorities.
An alert citizen helped lead authorities to Gonzalez and the location of the then hidden motorcycle.
Gonzales had previously been convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle, a felony, on Sept. 10, 2015, in Wharton County.
