In a split vote, the Wharton City Council adopted revised single-member district boundaries for the four council members elected from the districts.
The council was presented with two redistricting options Monday night by Rezzin Pullum of the Bojorquez Law Firm, the attorneys hired to re-draw the districts following the 2020 census. Currently, there is an 11.41% deviation between district populations which is more than the 10% allowed by law. The council opted for map A, which most closely resembled the current districts but was just barely within the 10% population variance at 9.69%. Map B would have had a negligible .84% variation, but would have required reconfiguring more of the districts and placing more of a time crunch on the elections office to make the changes before the March elections.
“One of the things that we highlight here is the total map maximum deviation of 9.69%. That's just right under that 10% permissible range,” Pullum said while giving an overview of the map choices. “And as I said, it’s a district plan that achieves all those redistricting criteria, while still observing the least amount of change of the districts and how they’re drawn.”
City Secretary Paula Favors asked that the council consider map A.
“Right now we are a little bit behind because COVID has delayed the process with the redistricting because we would have already been through this process and our voting administrator is already behind in being able to send out your voter cards that you normally would be getting to get you ready for the voting,” she said. “What’s a little bit nervous is if there are a lot of changes as to the redistricting lines that it’s going to cause a disturbance with the election coming up.”
She said filing for city council begins Jan. 16 and the redistricting process and card mailings need to be completed before then.
Voting against the motion to approve map A were District 1 Councilmember Clifford Jackson, and at-large Councilmember Alice Heard-Roberts. Neither commented at the meeting about their vote or raised any concerns.
In a separate matter, the council voted to formally request that Wharton County apply for a $29,517.84 COVID relief grant from the Houston-Galveston Area Council to help the city offset overtime expenses paid to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day the Wharton County Commissioners Court voted to do just that.
In other action, the council:
– Approved a request from the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities to hold a fundraiser. It will be a Chick-fil-A meal served at the Wharton Civic Center on March 24.
– Approved two six-month variance extension requests for occupancy of travel trailers, one at 532 E. Elm St. and the other at 1605 Goode St.
– Approved the purchase of a remount and chassis for an ambulance from Frazer Company through the H-GAC Cooperative Purchasing Program.
– Applied for a $32,000 Airport Rescue Grant from the Texas Department of Transportation for improvements to the Wharton Regional Airport.
– Heard a report about possibly establishing a PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) Act program in the city. Consultant Charlene Heydinger explained that it would not cost taxpayers any money but would establish a funding tool that lenders could use to finance energy efficient facility upgrades such as heating and air, water, and electric to older buildings. The council will discuss it at a meeting in January.
– Cancelled the council’s Dec. 27 meeting.
