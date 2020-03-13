Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath released information as it affects county business and the coronavirus concerns impacting the community.
In a Friday, March 13 email, Spenrath said his county judge’s office will remain open next week as he continues to monitor the latest news related to COVID-19.
“Each elected official is in charge of their office and its staff,” Spenrath said.
Elected officials from the four precincts, including justice of the peace, constable’s office and commissioners, have said they would close their offices.
“To date, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Wharton County,” Spenrath said. “My office and all Emergency Management offices throughout our county have been coordinating and working together for weeks. We are in constant communication with state and federal officials.”
Spenrath said county officials met with school superintendents from East Bernard, Wharton and Boling on Thursday, March 12 and they all plan to hold class this coming week.
“But know they are moving forward cautiously and making decisions on a day-to-day basis,” Spenrath added. “WCJC extended its spring break through the end of next week. It is my understanding that precaution is primarily resulting because their Fort Bend county campuses were ordered closed by Houston area officials.”
He said Gov. Abbott is expected to issue an Emergency Declaration on Friday.
“This will allow local governmental entities to receive reimbursement for preventive and response measures … so please keep receipts and record purchases of things like hand sanitizers, cleaning agents, etc.,” Spenrath said.
The Commissioners Court meeting planned for Monday, March 23 will go on as scheduled.
“The Office of Court Administration has asked all of our judicial courts to postpone or reset all non-essential trials, hearings, etc. until April 1,” Spenrath said. “My office is currently resetting probate and misdemeanor courts until after April 1. Our courts will continue to take care of protective orders, CPS issues, inmates trying to get released from jail, etc.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.