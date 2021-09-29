Families of deceased veterans who were born or lived in East Bernard, or attended East Bernard ISD schools, and who do not yet have their name on the East Bernard Veterans Wall, have until Friday, Oct. 15 to submit a nameplate.
Wall committee members said their goal is to have new nameplates affixed to the wall prior to Veterans Day Nov. 11.
The cost is $125, and it covers the veteran’s name plate, engraving and placement on the wall. Among the application requirements are a veteran’s DD214 or other similar documents.
The application information includes veteran’s name, branch of service, and details about the person submitting the application, including name, address, phone number, and relation to veteran.
Completed applications and the $125 fee may be mailed to Julia Kubes at EBISD, 723 College Street, East Bernard, 77435. Memo line: “Veterans Memorial Wall Donation.” Kubes is in EBISD’s Central Office 979-335-7519.
Application available on the EBISD website (www.ebisd.org). Click on “community” and scroll down to “East Bernard Veterans Memorial Wall Info.”
Contact Brenda Stelzel 979-533-0378 for information.
The wall located next to the Norma Lee Pullen Gym.
