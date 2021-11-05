Three Wharton High School students were issued warrants for their arrest Thursday, now two of them have been booked into the Wharton County Jail.
According to jail records Friday morning, Omarian Dpree Marks, 17, of Wharton, and Jalik Versesan Knight, also 17, of Wharton, were each arrested on assault of a public servant charges.
Each of their bonds were set at $15,000.
Marks was booked at 7:13 a.m. this morning, and Knight at 9:17 a.m., according to the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.
A third, Allyn Perez, was told of a warrant for his arrest Thursday.
His mother, Anita Myers-Sherman, told the Journal-Spectator, Friday morning, he did not attend school Friday. She said he was planning to take his ACT test Saturday morning, and wanted to give him the opportunity to take it.
Wharton ISD said she filed a grievance last month.
Myers-Sherman said her son was trying to break up an altercation between Wharton High School football players and coaching staff during halftime of an Oct. 8 home game.
The Journal-Spectator will have more on this in its Saturday, Nov. 6 edition.
