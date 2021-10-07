The Boling Independent School District offers the Golden Age Pass for senior citizens who are interested in attending all University Interscholastic League and school-sponsored events for free on BISD premises.
Boling ISD Board of Trustees established the following policy: Boling ISD will issue a Golden Age Pass to any citizen of the Boling ISD who is 65 years of age and presents appropriate identification to the office of Superintendent, Wade Stidevent.
No reserve seat discounts or tickets will be offered to any card holder.
Senior citizens who are eligible for the Golden Age Pass may come by Stidevent’s office (301 Texas Avenue, in Boling) to request a pass between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
BISD number is 979-657-2770.
