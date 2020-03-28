The Wharton Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) has continued to be at the forefront of letting residents know how restaurants in the Wharton area are operating amid the COVID-19 crisis.
With a presidential directive that no longer allows crowds of more than 10 people to gather in one place because of fear of spreading the coronavirus, especially in businesses like bars and restaurants, it has forced many owners have been forced to find alternative ways to stay afloat. Many are conducting business through take-out orders. They are allowed to have customers to come into their building, but only to order. Many have taken to their phones to get orders done.
According to WEDC, as of Wednesday, March 25, the following restaurants are open in Wharton:
• Dairy Queen Wharton - (979) 532-5180 Call in, drive thru, order inside then leave 10 a.m.-10 p.m. All week.
• Domino’s Pizza Wharton - (979) 532-9600 Phone and online orders, carry out and delivery. Saturday-Thursday walk in hours 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery ends at midnight. Friday and Saturday delivery ends at 1 a.m.
• Freddie’s Wharton – (979) 532-5442 Phone and take out only. May come in to order, then leave. 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Hartz Chicken Buffet Wharton – (979) 282-8800 Call in or drive thru. 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Every day.
• La Herradura (979) 532-1727 Carry-out, Curbside pick-up and free delivery in Wharton with purchase of two or more entrees. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (maybe 1 p.m. earlier depending on orders)
• Hinze’s Bar-B-Que – (979) 532-1799 Call in, drive thru, curb side. No inside orders. Will deliver for 15 or more people with a $20 delivery fee. 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.
• Hinze’s Country Kitchen – (979) 532-1799 Call in, drive thru. 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Monday.
• JR’S Texas Best Smokehouse – (979) 531-0888 Call in, Facebook, curbside 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Every day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday delivery service to Wharton and El Campo with a $5 delivery charge.
• Little Caesars Pizza – (979) 531-3038 Call in, drive thru. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Please note, hours may vary)
• McDonald’s Wharton– (979) 532-8884 Call in, drive thru, phone app. 5:00 a.m. to midnight week days. 6:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
• Milam Street Coffee & More (979) 448-2885 Call in, curb side. 7 a.m. Monday -Saturday. 12 noon – 5 p.m. Sunday.
• 9’ers Grill (979) 532-2025 Call in, pick up only. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Daily.
• Pizza Hut (979) 532-1692 Call in, drive thru, on line, phone app., delivery, pick up. Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse (979) 543-8312 Call in, pick up. 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. 7 a.m. -7 p.m. Saturday. 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Reyna’s Café (979) 531-0880 Call in. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. reopen 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Hours may vary. Closed Sunday. Delivery with seven or more orders. No delivery charge.
• Wharton Seafood (979) 282-8788 Call in, take out. Open at 11 a.m. closing depends on orders.
• Whataburger (979) 532-1208 Call in, drive thru. Open 24 hours every day.
• Wiki Wiki Hawaii Shave Ice & Java Hut (979) 533-6060 Call in, drive thru. Tuesday-Sunday noon -7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nachos, pretzels, pizza, smoothies, ice coffee and more. Delivery $1 per mile outside city limits.
