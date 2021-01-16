Officials with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) are now past the phase of where and when COVID-19 testing is being done. The community now wants to know when will the COVID-19 vaccine be available.
“We are getting numerous calls asking about the availability of vaccines in Wharton County,” said the OEM, which is led by Coordinator Andy Kirkland. “Wharton County does not control who gets the vaccines or when they are available.”
He has begun to share this information in recent days with elected leaders of the Wharton County Commissioners Court, which he answers to. They meet the second and fourth Monday of each month and have their meetings for the past 10 months has included an item “update on COVID-19 related issues.”
“The first thing any individual needs to do is contact their personal physician and make sure it is advisable to receive the vaccine and if they are going to be a vaccine provider,” Kirkland said. “If not a provider, your doctor may advise you where to go to receive the vaccinations.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), there are four locations in Wharton County that have received the vaccine. These vaccine “providers” may or may not currently have any of the vaccines available for distribution. Call these providers for additional information on vaccine availability:
• El Campo Memorial Hospital:979-543-6251;
• H-E-B pharmacy El Campo:979-578-8609;
• H-E-B Pharmacy Wharton:979-282-2883;
• Walgreens Pharmacy El Campo:979-543-8902;
• El Campo Regional Health Clinic Wharton: 979-532-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.