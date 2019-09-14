Members with the Wharton County Texas Retired Teachers Association (WCRTA) met Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the parish hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton. President Stan Labay of El Campo presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. He led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
New members were introduced, including Lisa Gillis and LaWanda Mikulenka of El Campo. Guest was the Rev. Michael Paul, the new rector of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Labay reminded members of the purpose of WCRTA and provided contact information for area representatives. He announced that WCRTA and two other units are responsible for desserts at the District III Fall Meeting Oct. 16 in Beeville.
Heidi Heni, a representative with Association Member Benefits Advisors presented members with a new offering for long term health care.
Mike Kelpen, a representative of Specialized Telecommunications Assistance Program (STAP), presented information about a state funded program for those having trouble hearing, seeing, speaking, walking or getting to the phone. He showed phones and hearing devices that are available through STAP.
Secretary Dana Riley of Wharton and Treasurer Donald Lorfing of East Bernard gave their reports. Lorfing explained that TRTA is considering raising state dues $10 to include local dues. The $10 would be returned to local units. This would consolidate state and local membership dues.
Membership Chairman Carol Labay, of El Campo, urged everyone to bring prospective members. She told of a new photo contest from state with a monetary incentive to encourage new membership. Healthy Living Chairman Jeannette Macha, of El Campo, reviewed elements of active living, including weight bearing exercises. Legislative Chairman Tish McAlister, of El Campo, reminded members of the importance of contacting their representatives. She pointed to House Bill 3934 as one of interest to those who qualify for both teacher retirement and social security. Volunteer Hours Chairman Joy Roppolo, of El Campo, asked members to fill in volunteer hours when they sign in for the meetings.
Labay presented a plan to connect retired teachers to the 23 first-year teachers in this area. Local financial institutions have committed monetary gifts for these teachers. WCRTA would welcome them to the profession and present them with the money to help with classroom or other needs. Members are pleased with this plan.
Immediate past president Jim Murrile gave the blessing before a catered meal was served. Members paid for the silent auction items that they had selected.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
