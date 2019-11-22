As a result of winds being forecast to exceed safe limits for outdoor burning, there was a ban in place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Coordinator Andy Kirkland said winds gusts had been forecast as high as 30 mph with temperatures near 80.
There were a lot of fallen leaves across many parts of the county from high winds.
Many parts of the county are not scorched and suffering from dry conditions. On Sunday, Nov. 17, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index average value for Wharton County was 228. A burn ban was not in effect, but Kirkland like before, had urged residents to check the weather and be sure winds met the criteria for outdoor burning.
Continued high winds are resulting in sporadic burn bans.
Kirkland said anyone who plans to burn outdoors is asked to call the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office to make law enforcement aware of it.
