The Girl Scout Troop 155091 began the 2021-22 year with a Investiture, Bridging, and Rededication Ceremony on Nov. 6, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton.
The troop welcomed 10 new members to the Girl Scout sisterhood.
They are Adelyn Bohmann, Gloriana Cano, Paisley Parish, Bonnimarie Robertson, Aubree Martinez, Abigail Konvicka, Hannah Wetz, Camille Janik, Maisy Orozco, and Micheala Purnell.
Existing members are Addison Hyde, Eliyah Estrada, Alyx Reitz, Keleigh Stafford, Shakeria Barrett, Ariana Thompson, Emily Christ, August Griggs, Aaliyah Moore, Tionna Moore, and Ava Vardaman.
The troop started the new year with its annual fall product fundraiser in September.
Then, in October, the Girl Scouts had an outing at the Dewberry Farms, located in Brookshire.
The troop also started collecting socks and toiletries, which will be donated to the residents at the Wharton Manor Nursing and Convalescent Center.
They would like the opportunity to sing carols to residents amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is still left to be determined if this will be scheduled.
The troop will also venture out to Texana Park for nature hiking and picnicking.
The troop will end its November activities in the Wharton Chamber of Commerce Christmas Holiday Christmas parade, showing its "Christmas in Toyland” spirit. Next month, the troop will participate in Wreaths Across America, held at the Wharton County Courthouse, followed by placing wreaths on the veteran graves.
