TSTC announces graduate honor rolls

Texas State Technical College announced its Board of Regents Honor Roll members and honor graduates from the Fort Bend County campus who were recognized during its fall 2021 commencement ceremony.
Board of Regents Honor Roll members have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0. Those graduates include Adrian Paniagua of Wharton.
Honor graduates have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Those graduates include Cleveland Crockett Jr. of Kendleton, Omar A. de la Cruz of East Bernard, and Kael A. Svoboda of Wharton.
For more information on Texas State Technical College, visit tstc.edu.
