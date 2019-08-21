One of the comments made by Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland was how many more organizations there are that do not include the big four law enforcement agencies such as the Texas DPS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Wharton and El Campo.
He said it was a major reason that an “at large” award was created and has been a staple during the 100 Club Awards Banquet, which is now in its 39th year.
This year’s event was held at the Wharton Civic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Kirkland said this “other” group includes state officers of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Lower Colorado River Authority Rangers, District Attorney investigators, school district law enforcement personnel, constables and deputy constables.
Law enforcement
Scott Blackburn, who is a game warden with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, was the recipient of the Officer of the Year award.
“He has always quickly answered the call to help law enforcement, and has also always been a huge supporter of the 100 Club Spaghetti Cook-Off,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland boasted about not only Blackburn’s cooking skills, but his golfing skills. This is how the two and others in the law enforcement community first met him.
Citizen of the Year
Tammy Dotson, of East Bernard, was the recipient of the award.
He said the “at large” award is a wonderful reason for a person of Dotson’s character to be in line for an award.
“She has been a great friend of many charities and especially Wharton County law enforcement for many years,” Kirkland said. “When there is hard work to do, she jumps in and always helps. Tammy is a bundle of energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.