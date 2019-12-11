The Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) followed up a major announcement by the General Land Office (GLO) about Hurricane Harvey grants for small businesses in Wharton.
WEDC Executive Director Chad Odom said it’s still early, but there will be a meeting of some kind scheduled in Wharton very soon so small business owners can take advantage of the Texas Back in Business program that is being presented.
On its Facebook page, WEDC said Texas Back in Business applications began being accepted on Monday, Dec. 2. The application process ends March 2, 2020.
The Texas Back in Business program is a $100 million Hurricane Harvey relief program for small business that was funded by the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and authorized by the GLO. In a flier that WEDC included on its Facebook post, it stipulates that this is not a bank loan and it is not affiliated with the Small Business Administration.
“Now your small business can apply for grants from $50,000 to $250,000,” the flier read.
During this application period, you can apply online at TexasBackinBusiness.com. You can also call 1-844-77-FLOOD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.