Residents living along the San Bernard River in Boling and East Bernard were told Tuesday to take action if flooding due to continued rains were to come near their homes or roads.
“This forecast takes the San Bernard to 22.1 feet in East Bernard early Saturday morning and 34.9 feet at FM 442 Friday morning,” Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirland said, citing the River Forecast Center.
He said in early May, the river went to 17.71 feet in East Bernard and 33.7 feet at FM 442.
“This forecast uses a 72-hour rainfall forecast and the actual rainfall may be substantially different,” he said.
Since Sunday morning, Wharton County has received from 2 to 15 inches of rain.
“Many of our creeks and smaller rivers have saturated watersheds,” Kirkland said. “Between now and Thursday night, Wharton County is forecast to receive an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain. Plan now for localized flooding conditions.”
He urged emergency responders to have boats and high water rescue vehicles ready to respond.
“We have talked with Texas Parks and Wildlife and they are prepared to help if needed,” Kirkland added.
As of Sunday, the Lower Colorado River Authority HydroMet recorded the following rainfall totals: 15 miles west southwest of El Campo (3.57 inches), El Campo (2.29), Lane City (2.12), Wharton (1.66), and East Bernard (0.94).
Nearly a foot of rain fell in Wharton County south of Louise near the Jackson County line.
The inclement weather forced the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Wharton County Youth Fair, which had been scheduled Thursday.
Kirkland said a new date would be announced soon.
Visit the county’s OEM Facebook page for updated information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.