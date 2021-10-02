Several flu shot events are planned in Wharton and El Campo this month.
In Wharton, the Health & Human Services Department, located at 404 North Alabama Road, is Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no fee, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Vaccines are available for uninsured adults and children, and also children who are enrolled through Medicaid.
No appointment necessary. For information, all 979-732-3662.
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
El Campo events
Drive thru flu shots began being administered Thursday in El Campo, and will continue through MidCoast Medical Clinic next week at various times.
The flu shots are for people ages 7 and older and costs vary. There is no charge for people with traditional Medicare (red, white, and blue card only), or for Medicaid/Chip and uninsured 18 years and under. Charges may apply for Medicare Advantage/Medicare replacement plans depending on a policy.
You must bring Medicare card.
There is a $25 cost for patients six months and up. There is also a $65 cost for high dose (recommended patients 65 years and older).
Patients need to drive up to the front of the clinic (305 Sandy Corner Road, in El Campo) and notify greeter/screener you want a flu vaccine.
The flu shots are available Monday through Thursday 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., and Friday 9-11 a.m., and 2-3 p.m.
For more information, call 979-543-5510.
