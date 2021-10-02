More than five years after a flood destroyed dozens of Wharton homes, there is a program aimed at assisting residents who were affected by the rainwater that eventually made its way from the central part of the state and into Wharton.
It revolves around the 2016 Wharton flood.
Applications through the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) are now available at Wharton City Hall for residents whose residences were damaged by a 2016 flood event, that also caused 350 homes to be affected in some way, the Wharton Police Department reported at the time. There are two deadlines flood victims must meet, according to the City of Wharton’s Community Development Department, which made the announcement this week.
The deadline to request an application is Oct. 27; the deadline to submit application material is Nov. 12. Applications can be picked up at Wharton City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning next Wednesday through Wednesday, Oct. 27. You may also request an application through the following: angela.turner@grantworks.net.
Wharton residents were given days to prepare as county and city officials issued a disaster declaration because of flood water from rising rivers that were moving to this area. Gov. Greg Abbott on April 18, 2016 declared a state of emergency in nine counties in southeast Texas, including Wharton County.
Domingo Montalvo, Jr., who was Wharton’s mayor at the time, ordered a mandatory evacuation. It was for our area bounded by South Sheppard on the east, North Hendon on the north, U.S. 59 on the west and Camellia on the south and South Sunset from Bell Street to Cloud.
The Colorado River crested to its fourth highest level ever at that time on the morning of April 22, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.
The river hit 48.29 feet in the early morning, and the level had dropped to 45.6 feet by mid-afternoon. City Secretary Paula Favors, who is still the city’s public information officer, said it was “a waiting game” because the waters had to recede for leaders to survey the damage. Police Chief Terry Lynch said the affected area was about one square mile. First responders had made dozens of rescues, with some refusals. More than 60 victims were set up in a shelter.
Residents will now need to remember what happened in April 2016 as HAP has various requirements.
The HAP reconstructs or rehabilitates eligible owner-occupied primary residences damaged by the 2016 floods that occurred in Wharton.
HAP listed several factors to assist residents who may qualify, including:
• if you owned a single family home damaged by the flooding;
• homes must have been owned and occupied at the time of the disaster;
• there is no minimum damage amount, but the home must have damage from the flood to be eligible;
• there is no cost to apply or for assistance received. Homeowners will sign a three-year unsecured, forgivable promissory note;
• if a home has less than $65,000 of damage, it may qualify for rehabilitation;
• awards are made on a first eligible, first served basis;
• homeowners must relocate themselves and their belongings during the 90 to 120 day rehabilitation period.
According to Grant Works, there is a document checklist.
It includes income information for all current household members (18 years and older); proof of primary residency/occupancy during the 2016 flood; disaster assistance previously received; 2020 tax returns, valid photo identification for all household members (all ages); proof of ownership and deed; proof or child support payment (if applicable); proof of property taxes (if applicable); and additional documents may be required depending on individual circumstances.
For information about whether you qualify, contact Turner at her email or call her at 601-456-1499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.