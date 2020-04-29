The following is a February water/sewer report turned in March 17 to City Manager Andres Gar
za, who then provided it to the Wharton City Council. This is public information:
SEWER TREATED
Plant # 1 (South East Avenue) 0.585 Million Gallons per Day, Capacity 1.5 MGD
Plant # 2 (US Highway 59) 0.205 Million Gallons per Day, Capacity 0.5 MGD
DRINKING WATER PUMPED
Well # 1 (Alabama Road) 10.050 Million Gallons
Well # 2 (Cloud Street) 5.945 Million Gallons
Well # 3 (Alabama Road) 7.653 Million Gallons
Well # 4 (Valhalla Street) 9.347 Million Gallons
Re-Read & Check for Leak 5
Miscellaneous 11
Turn off for no deposit 0
OCC Chg-Read & Leave on 13
Turn off service 19
Turn on service 22
Reconnection 18
Check sewer backup 16
Water leak 3
Locate Lines 2
Meter Maintenance 3
Turn off for repairs 10
Check for leak at meter 4
New Meter 11
Take off vacation 2
Put on vacation 3
Water/sewer taps 1
Pull Meter 0
Get reading - current billing 3
Check for water pressure 0
Public Work Service Requests 12
Meter Information 0
Read Check after Billing 0
GRAND TOTAL 158
