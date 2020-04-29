The following is a February water/sewer report turned in March 17 to City Manager Andres Gar

za, who then provided it to the Wharton City Council. This is public information:

SEWER TREATED 

Plant # 1 (South East Avenue) 0.585 Million Gallons per Day, Capacity 1.5 MGD 

Plant # 2 (US Highway 59) 0.205 Million Gallons per Day, Capacity 0.5 MGD 

 

DRINKING WATER PUMPED 

Well # 1 (Alabama Road)           10.050 Million Gallons 

Well # 2 (Cloud Street)                 5.945 Million Gallons 

Well # 3 (Alabama Road)             7.653 Million Gallons 

Well # 4 (Valhalla Street)             9.347 Million Gallons 

 

Re-Read & Check for Leak   5 

Miscellaneous 11 

Turn off for no deposit                  0 

OCC Chg-Read & Leave on 13 

Turn off service 19 

Turn on service 22 

Reconnection                18 

Check sewer backup 16 

Water leak   3 

Locate Lines   2 

Meter Maintenance   3 

Turn off for repairs 10 

Check for leak at meter   4 

New Meter 11 

Take off vacation   2 

Put on vacation   3 

Water/sewer taps   1 

Pull Meter   0 

Get reading - current billing   3 

Check for water pressure   0 

Public Work Service Requests 12 

Meter Information   0 

Read Check after Billing   0 

GRAND TOTAL              158 

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.